Start-up down, but not your spirits

Most entrepreneurs at some point or other during their journey hit a wall when they feel that nothing is going their way.

Published: 05th September 2019

Most entrepreneurs at some point or other during their journey hit a wall when they feel that nothing is going their way. Sometimes, the team starts to quit, sometimes funds dry off, sometimes one of the big projects collapses. How can an entrepreneur boost his confidence then, when he is down? Well, turns out he can and here’s how.

Remember your past experiences
Even before your start up, you would have explored so many things. Small accomplishments along the way. Those surely can help you get confidence restored. I had a special experiment done at my office. One of the walls of my first office was turned into what I called ‘The Confidence Wall.’ On this wall, our team used to paste pictures of team events, accomplishments and of any press coverage. Sometimes, a simple glimpse of what you have accomplished in your limited bootstrap funds and team size itself is a great confidence booster.

What man has done, man can do
Some folks get discouraged merely by the idea of doing something big. But that’s not who entrepreneurs are. They take on bigger challenges because that’s what gets their adrenaline rushing. And they know that ‘what a man has done, a man can do’. Steve Jobs, in one of his famous speeches, had said that things around us are built by men who are no smarter than us.

Knowing and doing your best
It is also very important to know that you have done your best and that there are no efforts pending from your side to make your project a success. Once you get that you have done your best, no result can deter or affect you.

You are not your start-up
This point for boosting confidence might sound tricky to you but it is important to know that you are not your startup. What I mean is that just because your start-up is going through a bad phase doesn’t mean you personally have to lose confidence. The knowledge of knowing that you and your start-up are two different entities, that the pilot and the airplane are not the exact same thing, can help you feel comfortable in your shoes.

In a start-up ride it is very important to remain confident. Hope today’s article will help you be when you face difficulties in yours.
