Bold, fast and furious, but Jagan lacks a coherent communication strategy

T Kalyan Chakravarthi By

One hundred days is a long time in politics but too short a period to judge a government’s performance. The simple reason being, when politicians come into government, they have to first come to grips with the bureaucracy and its myriad procedures. Finding a way to get things done could be bewildering for a first-time minister. More so, because the babus are, still “more British than the British” as one good friend wisened by years of experience in dealing with them, put it. It is not to say they are all hostile on purpose. As anyone familiar with ‘Yes Minister’ would understand, they simply desire ‘systemic stability.’ The Chief Minister may have power, and ministers responsibility but it is the bureaucrats who love to control. During TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, some decisions used to take months to get the “official” seal of approval. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, is a man of action with little patience for bureaucratic red tape.

He has pushed through a slew of legislations, prominent being 75 per cent jobs quota for locals in all industries, and 50 per cent reservations for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, in nominated posts. He has hiked salaries for different sections, merged the AP Road Transport Corporation with the State government, initiated takeover of liquor outlets for gradual imposition of total prohibition, completed recruitment of nearly four lakh village volunteers and assistants to take administration to the doorstep of the people – good idea if it works as it will remove hassles people face in rural areas – and, he has made government machinery responsible with the launch of Spandana (response), a grievance redressal programme. It is perhaps the most successful initiative to date. Last but not the least is the Amma Vodi scheme under which each mother will get financial assistance for sending her child to school. It has already resulted in a spike in enrolments in government schools.

Most of these, however, are less talked about than controversial decisions like cancellation of solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs), scrapping of the Polavaram contracts, delay in bringing in the new sand policy, putting capital Amaravati on the back burner and 75 per cent quota for locals in industries. It is increasingly becoming clear that the government wants to scrap only tainted PPAs or those that are unnecessary in view of the State finances and needs. A negotiated settlement could be on the anvil sooner or later. Grapevine has it that the PPA decision stemmed from the advice given by an upright IAS officer! Some of his colleagues, though, have let it be known in private that their words of wisdom have been ignored. Dissatisfied though they are, isn’t it their job to carry out government policies rather than formulating them?

If one listens to the government side, it has a strong defence, be it on jobs quota (applicable mainly to manufacturing industries), PPAs, Amaravati or Polavaram contracts. It has formed a judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to vet all contracts amounting to Rs 100 crore or more. How it works remains to be seen. Overall, it is fair to say that Jagan has been bold, fast and furious – some would say even reckless—but he has shown intent. It is now time to pause and consider why then is the government drawing bad press and affecting investor sentiment? The answer lies in the absence of a coherent communication strategy.

Effective articulation of policies is the key for any government to realize its vision. In this respect, the new dispensation could learn a lot from Chandrababu Naidu. He is not an orator by any stretch of imagination. Yet, he is a master communicator. Hype is his bread and butter, whether in or out of power. The recent house arrest of Naidu hit the headlines nationally. His agitation, his first major move after the electoral debacle, over the alleged harassment of TDP cadre in Palnadu region, made it appear as if chaos reigns under the Jagan government. The number of TDP victims is, if one were to believe him, in the hundreds. The reality is, it is a local dispute within the family members of a community. He may have been locked up in his house but he won the day in controlling the narrative. Truth be damned. Similarly, when he became the CM in 2014, in his first 100 days in office, he projected optimism though there was little to show for it.

T Kalyan Chakravarthi

Deputy Resident Editor, Andhra Pradesh

chakravarthy@newindianexpress.com