It’s ironic Hyderabad liberation struggle became a legacy of State Congress

Dr Kandukuri Ramesh By

There is a qualm among the participants of Hyderabad liberation struggle on their role and contribution. The prominent organisations which led the movement were Arya Samaj, State Congress and Andhra Maha Sabha led by the Communists. These organisations were consecutively socio-religious, political and militant in essence. Similarly, they mobilised the people against the Nizam’s regime based on their ideological grappling. The Arya Samajists pursued theological war of movement for the protection of Hindu community and chose passive resistance with ‘shuddi’ (religious conversion) programme.

The State Congress embraced a Nationalistic perspective in concordant with the Indian National Congress with political agenda at core. It followed peaceful and non-violent methods and ‘satyagrahas’ with the political strategy of war of position. It established border camps for engineering the support from border States -- Marathwada, Kannada, Andhra regions -- since they were driven out from their villages by the Razakars and Nizam’s Army.

On the ground, the Communists launched frontal attack on the Nizam’s Army with a strategy of underground warfare, raising gradually as a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the future Democratic Socialist Revolution in India. There was no Razakars violence in areas where the Communists were a force to reckon with. Echoing the influence of Communists in Telangana, when Nehru was gagged at the time of All India Congress Committee meeting, why the arms should not be supplied to the people of Hyderabad to fight against Nizams’ Army and Razakars?, Nehru quipped that “giving arms to the people would strengthen the Communists hence this cannot be given!”.

Politically conscious Arya Samajists rose to prominent leadership positions in the State Congress. The State Con Dr Kandukuri Ramesh gress President from Arya Samaj, Swamy Rama Nanda Tirtha was instrumental in forging alliance with the Communists culminating into a United Front. He was dissuaded in his efforts, giving scope to orthodox elements in the State Congress such as Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, Pulijala Venkata Ranga Rao, Madapati Hanumatha Rao, KV Ranga Reddy and Mundumula Narsinga Rao, in taking a position against Communists.

Anti-feudal agrarian revolt

Initially the alliance takeoff with mutual distrust and subsequently the State Congress moved away from the alliance opposing Communists violent activities and its hidden agenda. The State Congress confined to peaceful struggles thwarting direct confrontation with Nizams’ army and his volunteers leaving the ground field to masses to be led by Communists.

A huge Telangana proletariat, led by The Communist leaders like Ravi Narayan Reddy, Baddam Yella Reddy, Devulapalli Venkateshwer Rao, Arutla brothers, Mallu Swarajyam, Bhimi Reddy Narsimha Reddy, Raj Bahadur Gour, Mukdoom Moinuddeen, mobilised huge masses in Telangana in the Anti-Feudal Agrarian Revolt. But the rank and file were not directly engaged in the fight for integration of Hyderabad State, taking anti-Nizam struggle as a byproduct of their fight for the thralldom from vetty (forced free labour) and for the land. With the series of perilous events unfolding in Hyderabad State, Government of India sent its troops on September 13, 1948.

Seeing the unprecedented retreat of Razakars and his Armed forces, Nizam sent a message to the Union government that he had ordered ceasefire, disbanding of Razakars and the withdrawal of Hyderabad issue from the United Nations.

Communists who sacrificed their lives and braved the brunt of brutal torture of Nizam’s Army and Razakars for accession of Hyderabad Princely State were neither given the status of Freedom Fighters nor did they seek for the same. The Congress Satyagrahis’ anti-Nizam movement was a distant shadow waiting for the intervention of the Union Army. The State Congress Leadership and followers were accorded the status of freedom fighters. It is ironic that Hyderabad liberation struggle became a legacy of the State Congress.

Dr Kandukuri Ramesh

The author is Deputy Director of IGNOU and views expressed here are personal