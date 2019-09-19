Home Opinions

Shave like it’s 1945

Let’s talk numbers. You switch blades out every one or two weeks if you shave every day.

Published: 19th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Last week, I found myself crouched over next to the toilet, trying to dismantle a tray full of razors. There’s the plastic handle, a sort of rubber bit for grip, and the cartridge with metal blades in a plastic frame. I had already nicked myself thrice, managed to dismantle a grand total of zero razors, and wasted over an hour. The multiple materials make them impossible to recycle properly.

Let’s talk numbers. You switch blades out every one or two weeks if you shave every day. At best, you switch them out every 4-5 weeks if you shave once a week. They also come wrapped in plastic guards that are wrapped in another layer of plastic. Before you’ve even started using it, there’re two pieces of plastic packaging in the bin. The waste you produce with just this one simple activity is absolutely shocking. Apart from the environmental cost, can we not forget about the economic cost? Replacing blades and razors over time becomes a very expensive hobby.

Which brings me to another jarring aspect — their continuous reinventions with useless (and ugly) features. Do I really need another glittery handle with a strip of gel that becomes a sticky mess when left by your shower? The pink and the blue plastic looks like it was crafted using rejects from a My Little Pony factory. It’s really the most gaudy thing in my bathroom, and makes me feel like I reached an emotional and aesthetic maturity at the age of 9.

I’m not asking you to turn into a devout hippie who lives off-grid, doesn’t shave, wears strange sweaters and grows all their food. Though to be honest, this does sound quite appealing. I do love a strange sweater. The fact is that the everyday waste is appalling. Why are we not discussing the billions of razors that end in landfills every year or how they are equipped with more weaponry than a Transformer, which we discard like a used tissue? Are plastic razors the new plastic straws?

I recently rediscovered the age-old safety razor which changed my life — no jokes. You know the kind our grandfathers used? Granted the idea seems a little terrifying, and it looks a little like you could possibly cut your entire leg off. I went about holding it like a scalpel and quickly scanned my first-aid box, in case I need something to stitch up a gushing artery.

Turns out I didn’t need any — it’s called a ‘safety’ razor for a reason. They are supposed to last years, and if taken care of properly, even a lifetime. The only bit that you throw away are the thin blades (which come wrapped in paper) and are so eco-friendly! My sensitive skin is a big fan too; fewer burns and bumps. The best bit? It looks minimal (I bought mine in a beautiful rose gold) and now my bathroom looks like an actual adult owns it. Win-win.

saumya R chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp