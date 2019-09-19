Home Opinions

This supplement boosts hair, nail, skin and bone growth

There are several forms of collagen available, each having a different function.

Collagen seems to be the buzz of the town, but what do we know about it? Collagen peptides is a form of protein found in the body that makes up to 70 per cent of the body’s tissues, nails, hair and skin. There are several forms of collagen available, each having a different function.

The most common forms used are Types I, II and III. Type I is the most prevalent type of collagen in the body and is the major component for hair, skin, nails and bones. Type II is beneficial for cartilage heath and it focuses on cartilage and joints. Type III is a major structural component of several organs and skin and is found mostly along with Type I. However, all types of collagen will benefit the hair, skin, nails, bones and joints because all collagen types are made up beneficial amino acids.

Benefits of collagen

 As collagen is beneficial for bone and joint health, it can be used to relieve joint pain or discomfort. It strengthens the connective tissues (ligaments, tendons), thereby reducing the risk of injuries.
 Collagen contains proline and glycine which helps to tone and tighten skin, thicken hair and nails, and also helps in reducing cellulite.
 One tablespoon of collagen supplement contains seven grams of protein, which helps maintain healthy metabolism and manage weight.
 Collagen is shown to heal and repair leaky gut, and also helps with digestion. Ageing, smoking, and consumption of sugars and refined products can damage collagen and slow the production of the same. General lifestyle factors like diet, water intake and sleep patterns can also affect collagen levels.
Consuming collagen-rich foods like citrus fruits, berries, tomatoes, bell peppers, green leafy vegetables, beans and bone broth can help in boosting collagen levels. But as supplements are accessible, it’s worth giving it a try!

Divya PurushoTham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

