Home Opinions

GDP growth not as bad as it is made out

In the last few months, there has been considerable media attention on the economy, specifically on the growth rate of the GDP.

Published: 22nd September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

In the last few months, there has been considerable media attention on the economy, specifically on the growth rate of the GDP. The dip in the growth rate for the April-June quarter has caused alarm in business newspapers and media channels, as well as among academics and opposition politicians.  The return of the “Hindu rate of growth” has been bandied about as if to link it to the current political dominance of the BJP.  In all such matters it is always advisable to apply a historical perspective.
Angus Maddison, a world-renowned economist, had assembled a GDP data set for countries from the year 1000 AD to 2000 AD.

The rates of growth tend to be below 5 per cent in almost all cases except the period 1950-2000 for China and 1980-2000 for India. One has to bear in mind that the figures for China are controversial as being politically determined, while Indian figures may be weak but not motivated by political considerations.

The United Kingdom, the world leader in industrialisation, has not ever reached 3 per cent during the last 1,000 years, while the United States attained substantial growth rates except in recent decades.

When we look at Table 1 (Indian annual growth rate figures from 1950 -2013), we get drastic fluctuation year by year, both in terms of the rupee at the time and when standardised to 2004-05 rupees.

The annual rate of growth in current rupee prices fluctuates far more than the annual rate of growth in standardised 2004-5 prices. But while the rate of growth in current prices is well above 5 per cent in most of the years, the growth rates in 2004-5 prices fluctuate below 5 per cent till the 1990s, after which they are almost consistently at or above 5 per cent.  It is better to look at the total GDP (in crores) between 1950 and 2013 (Table 2).  Figures, in current and 2004-5 prices, indicate its surprising growth over time.If the same figures — which vary between `10,000 crore and `1 crore crore — are reduced to logarithmic numbers and plotted, we get Table 3.

The steepness of the line indicates the average annual growth rate over 1950-2013 — 11.4 per cent in current prices and 4.84 per cent in terms of 2004-5 prices. Indians looking at these graphs should be quite proud of the country’s economic performance in aggregate terms. However, it must be borne in mind that while GDP growth is substantial and laudable in aggregate, in terms of the population — which has also been growing — there is much to be desired. With population growth rates also declining, we can expect higher per capita GDP in future.

The idea that the government can substantially affect GDP growth is a hangover from socialist planning and massive government intervention. That this did not happen to any substantial extent is not a failure of “Hindu culture” but the failure of socialist planning and inefficient and wasteful government expenditure. Market forces now dominate the economy. But we should not be carried away by quarterly estimates, which are early and tentative approximations subject to correction later.

Reports state that:  (1) GDP growth at 5 per cent was much below the expected 5.7 per cent; (2) the GST collection is higher by 4.51 per cent on a year-on-year basis, but lower than the government’s  expectations; (3) the Purchasing Managers’ Index  fell from 52.5 in July to 51.4 in August (but was still above the critical 50 per cent mark); (4) in August, Maruti Suzuki sales fell to 106,413 units and Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicle sales were lower at 7,316 units. 

On the other hand:  (a) of the two new entrants into the automobile market, MG Hector received 28,000 bookings, and  Kia received more than 30,000 bookings; (b) according to Fitch Solutions, India’s economic growth will pick up over the coming quarters and it trimmed its GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.4 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously; and (c) the retail inflation rate in June was 3.18 per cent, and in July it was 3.15 per cent, both remaining comfortably within RBI’s target level of 4 per cent.

Readers will notice that the “bad” news is not so bad in terms of difference in numbers and the good news is that inflation — which affects all citizens — is low. This situation exists despite re-monetisation, GST introduction, the terrible decades-old bank scams and resultant banking crisis and collapse of many corporates due to fraudulent operations or mismanagement. Or is it because of these factors? Either way, the end result in terms of GDP growth is not as bad as it is made out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp