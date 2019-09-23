Home Opinions

Let Supreme Court monitor the fixing allegations in state leagues

The terrible shadow of a death by suicide hangs suspiciously over the Tamil Nadu T20 League that is now the subject of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit of the BCCI.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

The terrible shadow of a death by suicide hangs suspiciously over the Tamil Nadu T20 League that is now the subject of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit of the BCCI. Once again there are anguished, frustrated voices that fear that match-fixing, the worst form of sporting malpractice, could be rife in the league that ever since its inception a few years back, draws crowds by the thousands.

The media splashed on front pages the news that the ACU is probing approaches made to the players and would come to a final conclusion only after it completes its investigations. This news followed the tragic demise of VB Chandrasekhar, who was found dead, having hanged himself at his residence on the day India was celebrating its Independence Day.

A former Indian cricketer, television commentator and owner of a T20 team, Chandrasekhar was only 58 years old when he took his own life. An aggressive batsman in his prime, he was a man of refined tastes seeking financial success by becoming a team owner in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The news of him giving up on his life, when to the world around he was a successful businessman, was being attributed to his failed venture, having suffered heavy losses in the League that is run by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

What followed this despairing news was the spectre of fixing on the League, where, if newspaper reports are to be believed, the betting syndicate has infiltrated to such an extent that even team owners are under suspicion.

I remember one of the ACU officials of the International Cricket Council not ruling out the possibility of the owners in these leagues, be it at the state level or even in the Indian Premier League, exploiting their authority to “fix” for making money.  

Unlike the BCCI, for team owners, these leagues are simple, pure business ventures and like any business, susceptible to insider trading. That is the reason why it was felt that these leagues need stringent scrutiny and harsh checks and balances to prevent them from becoming “mock” manipulated battles to create artificial drama and unlikely results that defy betting odds.

Are we now sniffing at another scandal which could have serious repercussions and even destabilise Indian cricket? We all know what a cover-up results in. TNCA is no stranger to what this is all about. The role of N Srinivasan, his son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan and Chennai Super Kings had resulted in a Supreme Court-monitored probe that ended in bans and the Lodha reforms.  

That is why these approaches to the players, Chandrasekhar’s distressing death and the news of the betting syndicate controlling the teams, needs to be taken very seriously. 

That looks unlikely. At the moment various influential members of the BCCI are busy putting in their proxies at the helm to circumvent various clauses in the new constitution that bars them from holding positions of power. When the IPL scandal surfaced, it was the BCCI president who led the cover-up in an effort to save his son-in-law and his team. To expect anyone of them to worry much about the happenings in the TNPL would be expecting nothing less than a miracle.         

It’s up to the three-member Committee of Administrators to take cognisance of this disturbing development. Going by past experience, their own ACU, even if their intentions are sincere, does not have the strength and powers to get to the bottom of this scandal.

In the best interest of Indian cricket, the CoA should request the Supreme Court to monitor the probe, which should be handed over to proper investigating agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp