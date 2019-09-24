Home Opinions

Tongue-tied in times of language debates

There is no denying the fact that online shopping platforms, delivery apps and sundry other tech innovations have made life easier.

There is no denying the fact that online shopping platforms, delivery apps and sundry other tech innovations have made life easier. And that’s especially true for most new movers to Bengaluru. While the debate over learning the local language rages on in the country, it’s these cellphone-driven developments that are winning brownie points, with most people content with making all communications with chatbots.
Gone are the times when neighbours used to politely offer tea or milk when a new family moved in next door. Now, more often than not, few in the building even realise they have a new neighbour, such is the power of online delivery of food, grocery, and even a piece of furniture, packed as it comes in several fragments and screws stuffed in tiny boxes.

The primary learning that initiated most of us into a new language – number counting – has also been made redundant by the exact amount you can pay on these apps for the goods and services. The newcomers are also no longer required to take up crash courses in haggling terminology to interact with streetside vegetable vendors, or learn how to make basic requests like ‘shakkar beda’ when ordering tea.
Things are easier even when you are at home. You no longer need to practise the correct pronunciation of the locality to guide the carpenter or the electrician.

Actually, the one thing that people who shift to the city would be the most thankful about is GPS maps. After all, before the tech development made navigation smoother, I remember taking hours to master names such as Vidyaranyapura, Doddaballapura and Kenchenahalli. It’s, of course, another matter that, now that these names roll easily off the tongue, I wonder why.

It has also solved the problem of the misunderstandings created when different people talk about the same place. No longer do I have to say ‘Oreeon’ mall to make the destination clear to the cab driver, or struggle to make him understand which Puttenahalli or Sathanur I need to head to.

Cab drivers, I am sure, are equally relieved when they ferry a new entrant or visitor to town. They would now seldom encounter passengers who cannot remember whether it was Bommasandra or Bommannahalli, or Chikkajala or Chikkasandra, that was the correct destination.

The sealing-your-lips apps would also have become the favourite tech innovation for delivery persons who earlier struggled to comprehend, read or pronounce exotic foreign names that builders take pride in deciding for their apartment complexes. And for all the snob value that those residing in them may revel in with such names, they too would be a happier lot, now that they don’t have to make their address at ‘Renaissance’, ‘Scintilla’ or ‘Malachite’ sound simple enough to the person taking the pizza order on phone.

The phenomenon isn’t restricted to communication between people who are not-so proficient in a common language. And as colleagues prefer chatting online rather than catching up at the office water cooler, and neighbours seek updates about maids on the WhatsApp group, leaving the doorbell a rarely used electrical gadget, it’s perhaps time the talk veered to, well, just talking. In any language.

Pallavi Srivastava

Senior Asst Editor

spallavi@newindianexpress.com

