Fast fashion, faster eco-impact

Did you know that worldwide, the fashion industry accounts for around 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions — and the figure is set to rise to 25 per cent by 2050? Every year, this contribution through fashion sums up to more than the aviation and maritime sectors combined. These were the facts, according to the UNFCCC, the body in charge of international climate negotiations.

In a world of choices, how we choose to buy our clothing matters to the planet thereby directly impacting climate change. So, what exactly is ‘Fast fashion’? It can be defined as the most accessible form of clothing, available easily in retail shops/malls or arriving at your front door at the click of a button.

These clothes are usually low-quality garments, with rapid production cycles, highly competitive pricing and reflecting the current hottest trends. Some labels even come out with new collections every week. All of this contributes to a pattern of excessive consumption and wastefulness that could have worrying consequences.

The environmental price tag of the fashion industry today is huge. It starts right from the usage of toxic chemicals throughout the growing and manufacturing process. Pesticides used in cotton farming can deteriorate soil quality, contaminate water and present serious health risks to farmers and communities living near plantations. Large quantities of dyes, additives and stabilizers are then used to treat textiles. Factory wastewater is often discharged causing river pollution in manufacturing areas. The production of cellulose- and protein-based fibres competes for arable land, often encroaching on forests in Indonesia,Canada and on the Amazon.

The current system for producing, distributing and consuming clothing operates largely on a ‘take-make-dispose’ model — there is a constant influx of new clothing that can leave consumers quickly off trend. This causes a large amount of clothing going into the landfills — the estimates of the cost to national economy in the UK alone is in the tune of over $1 billion or 350,000 tonnes — equivalent to the weight of 70,000 elephants. Indian consumers are also quickly lapping up these fast fashions with styles and cuts that are changing constantly and thereby sending finished clothing to landfill. Once in the global value chain or eCommerce delivery format, the garments use up a lot of packaging, high carbon transport and are stored in non-green infrastructure before finally making it home with a customer. There is also a social aspect wherein these clothes are usually made in economically weaker countries, where people are oft times paid too little for their work in these large factories.

After arriving within a consumers closet, the environmental footprint for fast fashion has not yet ended – about 300 million tonnes of microplastics are released from clothing through household appliances and can be found in our oceans today.

So, the next time you have a choice between fast fashion and time-tested fashion, go for the latter. Cheaper is not always better. It will mean you choose hand-made or handloom-based fabrics. Fashion with a sustainability story will talk about being ethically grown, fair trade, organic, made by people who are justly employed and brought to you directly from their place of being made. Know your fashion tag and wear it well.