Modi mojo rules Trump and the world

Houston is the home of America’s space programme that put man on the moon. Last week, US President Donald Trump was over the moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pizzaz at ‘Howdy Modi’—a thunderous stadium-packed event in Houston which also rocketed the ride for Trump’s second landing in the White House.

Thus, Modi established himself as the winner of the game of thrones—at home or abroad. The US president, clinging to Modi’s hand long after the customary hug was done, was dazzled by the Americanisation of NaMo’s own powerful reelection slogan—“Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkar.” The optics was significant—a charismatic foreign leader seeking validation for a controversial American president from 50,000 plus NRIs and NPOs who ecstatically waved the flags of both their nations: adopted and original.

The head of the world’s richest economy and democracy flew all the way from Washington DC with over 50 lawmakers to schmooze with a political giant who was denied a US visa and an appointment at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue just a few years ago. Truth be told, Modi was kicking off Trump’s election campaign from Houston: another preternatural political event in the history of both countries. Pointing towards the POTUS, he told the audience, “This is extraordinary, unprecedented. As I told you, we’ve met a few times, and he has always been friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him for his sense of leadership, passion for America and a strong resolve to make America great again.”

The distance of perception between Washington and New Delhi has been diminished with Modi moxie overcoming the 12,500 kilometres that lie between. Modi is the first head of state, from India or any other country, to successfully meld his domestic market with the money and ballot power of the Indian Diaspora to shake and shape American diplomacy, economics and politics. It was his sixth US visit after becoming prime minister in 2014, spending over 25 days meeting corporate captains, Indian influencers, and powerful Republican and Democratic leaders. In the first, he set the template with an impressive rally in New York. It took Trump and the Republicans four years to realise that only Modi Magic can break up the romance between NRIs and Democrats.

Though Modi termed Trump as the best deal maker, it was he who extracted the maximum price from the money-minded Americans in exchange for his support. Modi also leveraged his visit by weaponising politics and economics to consolidate his global status. He is on first name terms not only with Trump, but also with Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe and Xi Jinping, meeting them frequently at various forums. Modi’s vast diaspora base makes him a force to reckon with for his international counterparts. Since innumerable NRIs hold important positions, are better educated and earn over $110,000 a year, foreign leaders realise their relevance in moulding public opinion. In Modi’s uncompromising ‘one size fits all’ policy, America is the new high roller on the road map for New India. With active US backing and supportive silence on Kashmir, Modi has gained torque to achieve his domestic targets.

Trump and Modi have many traits in common; both call a spade a spade. Both have direct mass connect through mesmeric communication mediums. Both are social media mavens—Modi with around 50 million followers and 64 million for Trump. Both are unhesitatingly aggressively majoritarians and nationalists. Trump won in 2016 on the promise of ‘Making America Great Again.’ Modi vowed to deliver a stronger and prosperous India. In his first White House meeting in June 2017, Modi said: “I’m sure that convergence between my vision for a new India and President Trump’s vision for ‘Making America Great Again’ will add a new dimension to our cooperation.” The two leaders are give and take aficionados. Both are deemed outsiders by the power caucus in their respective countries; Trump is anathema to the Washington establishment, while Lutyen’s Delhi treats Modi with contempt. Trump is looking for a better deal for American companies, and Modi has responded with magnanimity.

Before flying to New York, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of tax concessions, which would enlarge the profits of US investors in India. America was looking to sell surplus shale gas abroad; in Modi’s presence Petronet signed a $7.5 billion MoU—one of the largest American foreign business deals. Petronet will invest $2.5 billion to acquire 18% equity stake in the $28 billion Driftwood LNG terminal promoted by Energy giant Tellurian. Since India is short on PNG, this provides for an annual import of 5 million tons of gas. But FDI from India is no guarantee for a Trump win in 2020. He expects Modi to sway NRIs towards the Republican Party. According to official estimates over 40 lakh US citizens have Indian roots. An analysis of the ethnic voting patterns in the 2016 Presidential polls revealed that around 84 per cent of Indian Americans voted for Hillary Clinton in spite of Trump’s “I love Hindu” gig.

However, the unpredictable Donald has a predilection for U-turns. Last year, he labelled India a “tariff king “and threatened to impose heavy import duties on Indian exports to the US. In June, the US terminated India’s beneficiary nation status. In July Trump tweeted, “India has long had a field day putting tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!” In August, he declared that India and China were no longer developing nations and were “taking advantage” of the tag from the World Trade Organisation. Until now, he had been blowing hot and cold on Kashmir, offering unsolicited mediation between India and Pakistan. But for now, Trump, like the rest of the world, is applying the Modi Mantras to diplomacy and economics. Modi has visited over 175 countries on 85-odd international trips. With determined demeanour and oratorical skills, coupled with landslide wins at home, the premier has captured a space for India at the high table.

World leaders are wary of offending him with contrarian views. For example, India’s surprise step to abrogate Article 370 and impose preventive restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir got Modi more supporters than before. The world realises that supporting the Hindutva icon pays better dividends in international and domestic power play. Narendra Modi has annihilated the dubious glamour of secularism and fake inclusivity with his exclusive style and substance. Houston marks the beginning of a new Modi with moxie, which can be safely be labelled MoxieMo.

