Sleeping with disasters

I accidentally slept with someone last week. I had always thought of myself as a rather conservative person who was trying to live the life of abstinence that I was taught and believed in. All that changed when I came across this beautiful being who I hung out with every week. We watched movies at home, drank wine through straws, and I woke up hours later in my bed with remnants of Cupcake, my new best friend and face mask from Lush.

I must admit that I’m a little used to this. I honestly can’t remember the last time I didn’t get distracted and leave a mask on for an hour. No seriously, show me someone who takes off their mask at the recommended time and I will show you a liar. It’s terrible and I’m aware that I should set a timer on my phone, but I didn’t think anything could go so drastically wrong! Until the next morning, when I had to chisel off my super-hardened mask and was left with a reddish, burnt looking face. Oh Cupcake, how could something that sounds so adorable be so, so terrible to me?! Why?! Did a toxic ex set you up to this? Deep down, in my heart of hearts, I knew this was all my doing. Oh well, I dug a hole and now I was going to sit in it.

The mask was formulated with Rhassoul mud and chocolate, which in essence is a cleansing, purifying clay mask. Let me briefly explain the three stages of a clay mask to you. The first one is still damp, when your skin drinks in all the good stuff from the outside. Then you have the onset of the dry phase, which sort of stimulates the blood flow as the mask cools and tightens. Then you have the dry phase, which draws out the moisture and oil from your skin, which causes dehydration and irritation.

Which is precisely why you shouldn’t wait for it to reach the flaky stage before you start rinsing, in other words: no longer than 20 minutes. In other words, not overnight.

The aftermath was less than ideal. The mask was dry to the bone, my skin was so tight and I swear I could feel the blood vessels around my eyes working overtime. I showered with warm water and got to chiselling. It was a disaster — my skin was red and irritated and dry to the bone. General rule of thumb is to follow up a mask with moisturiser — which I did, and my poor skin drank it up in a minute. You ask, how do you solve a face mask problem?

Why, with another face mask, of course! In the true tradition of making my life more complicated than it needs to be, I slapped on a sheet mask on my red itchy face and took another nap, and that is my sleepy beauty secret this week. If you must sleep with someone, please let it be a hydrating sheet mask instead!