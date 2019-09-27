Modi is India’s brand ambassador

Harish Bijoor By

The ‘Howdy Modi’ event at the NRG Stadium in Houston had a massive 50,000 Indian Americans in attendance. Sprinkled in the audience were American politicians of every affiliation. Bureaucrats, CEOs and founders of many American and Indian companies (of both the old-world and the startup kind) were there as well. We are told this is the largest gathering commanded by a visiting elected foreign leader in the US, apart from the Pope in the past. Was this an extension of the persona of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the lives of people? Or was this just another event?

I believe it was a lot more than meets the eye. There was plenty of event management in this, but there was a lot more branding and strategy in the mechanics of ‘Howdy Modi’ than we have deciphered to date. Let me peel the onion of this seemingly large and innocent event by examining three brands that sought and got what they wanted. The first is Brand Modi, the second is Brand Trump and the third is Brand India-US.

‘Howdy Modi’ is not an isolated event. Modi has had a series of successes with events in the past. It started at home, with “Vibrant Gujarat”. Then came his pre-2014 election talks at institutions of every kind, Ferguson College in Pune included, and too many others to list. Modi has been a firm believer in communication and branding. He is a person who has understood what the power of communication can do.

Post his win in the 2014 general elections, Modi went one step further. His “Mann Ki Baat” on AIR reaches millions across the country where no other form of messaging reaches as well. And then came communication to the rather important diaspora of India, and eventually a terrific way to communicate with the people of another nation altogether through this diaspora. What better nation to start this with than the mother of all economies, the USA? In his first term, it was in Madison Square Garden; in his second, in the NRG Stadium.

The event was totally centred around Modi. It showcased him as a world leader of significance, the leader representing the largest democracy in the world. It talked of an India in the right hands, of a popular leader with an unchallenged popular mandate, possibly like no one else before, except Indira Gandhi. It even went on to showcase Modi as a global leader with global concerns like terrorism and climate change, to name just two.

The residual output of this event—Brand Modi endows Brand India with responsible cues when it comes to issues of global concern. India emerges as a brand to watch. There is an aggressive stride out here to note, represented by Modi and his outreach.

The establishment of Brand India in the minds of Indians within the country, the diaspora audience in the US and other parts of the world, and indeed finally amongst non-Indian audiences, is the positive fallout of this event. Something which you cannot achieve with any amount of advertising money, but something Modi has already achieved through the clever tools of branding.

I therefore credit “Howdy Modi” as an event that offers far more benefits to Brand India than it does to just Brand Modi. And that’s a big one. For once, India has a powerful brand ambassador who is its prime minister!

Now, what does a domestic event to celebrate the visiting prime minister of a country have to do with the president of the host nation? And that too a high profile, abrasive and in-the-eye one as President Donald Trump?

Plenty, it seems, in branding terms. Trump, who started his tenure with a deep suspicion of India (amongst literally every other nation that had a positive Balance of Trade position against the US), is today a friend of India. The US-China situation, the fact that India has tried to rectify its BoT position over the last year and that India is a market no one can ignore when it comes to doing business with are all potent factors for this new friendship.

Add to it the fact that elections 2020 are due in the US and that the hitherto Clintonite Indian diaspora of 4.4 million can count in them, and you have a new “Trump-Modi bhai-bhai” language around. Modi has even gone ahead and sounded the Indian bugle of support with his “Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar” line! This friendship is here to last. At least till the 2020 elections!

India is a large market of 1.3 billion bellies to satiate. The US is a producer nation. India is getting more and more aspirational; the penetration of goods, services and brands is deepening. Who can ignore such a market?

For India in return, the US is a terrific ally to have. With the reality of the geopolitical situation with China and Pakistan as neighbours, a friend in the US is a friend indeed!

India will dangle its large markets, and its ability to provide jobs for Americans through the tech majors that have a large presence in the US, as bait. In addition, India is a country with the numbers. While we are the largest population in the world within the country itself, the Indian diaspora is a large one within the US as well. A friend of Brand Modi is therefore a friend of the diaspora audience that will turn up to vote, come November 2020. Brand Trump understands this for sure. As does Brand Modi.

All friendships are with expectations. Yes, Brand Modi and Brand Trump are friends, India and the US are friends. Friends with benefits!

