Getting ruffled with truffles

A novice may go into raptures about truffles which is basically a rare fungus.

Published: 28th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

So, in keeping with my newly acquired status of being a lady with a lot more time on my hands, this week was oddly laid-back. No more clanging alarms in the morning to get a sleepy progeny out of bed to make it on time, no more hurriedly packed meals so that the said progeny eats healthy, and no more waking up at all odd hours at night to let the sheepish young adult into the house. Call me a masochist if you will, but I miss all this! Ah… the joys (or not) of motherhood. Bored household help with no incessant clearing up after son and with my husband and I desperately trying to make conversation that doesn’t involve the kids, has now become a given.

That being said, I was delighted to catch up with my girl gang at home. After copious amounts of food and wine were relished, we were mellow and chatty. There was no rush to get back to work, serious conversations were had interspersed with fits of giggles as we filled in the blanks in each other’s lives…there is so much to learn and get inspired with.

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu is a friend and lady who truly epitomises the word ‘bad-ass’! The only woman novelist who writes erotica, Piu has a varied range of causes that she is passionate about. In her monthly series, ‘Salon with Sree’ a group of invitees is called upon to discuss and share on a range of topics with a spellbound audience in attendance. This month the topic was: How older women were busting stereotypes about career and relationships. With yours truly and five other women on the panel, the discussion was inspiring, intriguing and raucous. The audience interaction was great! They were all ears and with a great lunch and ambrosia that followed, the air was rent with bonhomie. Truly inspiring and I loved it!
Both my mother and mother-in-law were rebels! Choosing to get married very young, the influence of both these women in my life is still tangible.

While my mother was strong, indomitable and very succinct (her half Pathan and half French gene pool was a driving point), my mother-in-law was petite, beautiful and smart. My mom defied a deeply divided India to marry my father, a Bengali Brahmin army officer and my mom-in-law defied all odds by becoming a film star when it was a taboo for young women of her generation. Both were devoted to their families, great cooks and were a driving influence on their children and families. Just my type of women…strong, intelligent, ‘badass,’ and living life on their own terms. I would like to think that I inherited both their genes (even though that may be an anomaly), by evolving into an irreverent writer/performing artiste who speaks her mind. Am I a badass? Not as yet, but I’m getting there!

Keeping my miniscule French gene pool in mind, I attended a five-course truffle dinner hosted at Chianti. Chef Steve Tennevin of ‘Maison de la Truffe’ in Paris was in Bangalore recently with his cache of heavenly black, summer and white truffles. A novice may go into raptures about truffles which is basically a rare fungus. But put in hands of a master like Steve, this dining experience elevated us into the little ‘maison in the sky’ (read as heaven)! The meal was conceptualised and presented beautifully, where the mastery of the chef was evident in each dish. Steve skillfully incorporated the truffles, (each of which has a different flavour profile), so not to overwhelm the diners palate. It was truly a work of art. Ably assisted in the usage of Indian ingredients (that can be a challenge to work with in a European meal) by the irrepressible gourmand Suresh Hinduja, the dinner was a resounding success. Tres bien? Oh, for sure!
Till next week, au revoir!

Rubi Chakravarti

writer, actor and funny girl

