Take down Fatphobia first, love your body next  

archanaa seker By

I am very worried. You need to speak to my daughter,” said the security guard at my father’s office one day. This was six years ago, and the girl was sixteen years old. “She hasn’t eaten all week and drinks only water. She has not been to school, and she has been going round and round the nearby park morning and evening for two hours at a stretch. She’s not listening to any of us,” he said, tearing up by then. I was not sure what I could do but I offered to speak to her.

For twenty minutes, in my house, the girl tried to convince me that there was no problem. “Akka, I’m normal only. There’s no problem, Appa is just making a fuss for nothing,” she insisted. But it was evident that there was another story. So I told her my own — attempts to shrink, buried love, self-deprecatory humour as defence for bullying, friends made so my body wouldn’t turn battle ground, and assumed gatekeeper status for the pretty girls in school. By the end of it she said, “They call me fat and ugly, Akka. They peer into my lunchbox and chase me down the corridor and don’t include me in anything.” At the end of the year she changed schools. She became braver in the face of bullying, but continues to fear the fat body most.

Romantic love has evaded one of the kindest people I know all her life — the men have been brutally honest. “You’re fat, I’m not attracted to you,” they’ve proclaimed every single time, “I didn’t think of you like that,” after many months of using her as an emotional trash can. Since she was a child, she had left no stone left unturned — every diet, every exercise routine, every trick in the book has been tried only to be given up on for an eating binge, till the cycle starts over. Today she’s 28 years old, is still chasing the best clothes and the worst men, hoping to change her body for the former and in the latter, their minds.

The girl who finds it hard to say ‘no’ because the only sexual attention she gets is violence, the pregnant woman with a tummy who is trying to find her baby bump in the flab and hating her body for it because the to-be mommy photo shoots mostly feature flat-stomached pregnant women with protruding baby bumps, the many women who never see themselves represented on media, the ones who wear no white and no stripes, the one who throws up after every meal, and all the ones who are afraid of the word ‘fat’, were whom I thought of as I sat at the back of a packed auditorium to watch Megan Jayne Crabbe aka Bodyposipanda at ‘The Never Say Diet Club Live’ this week.

There was song and dance, smiles and tears, nods and hugs, lectures and laughs and people of all bodies, abilities, genders, ages gathered there because they do, or want to, love their bodies. Most importantly, they wanted to know why they hate their own bodies. So, there was a slide and it read thus minus the cuss words: Kate Moss, Money Honey, Myth of willpower, (messed) up food relationship, Fat-phobia. All else is available on the Internet, help too, and if you would like to help, don’t be the person who finishes a good meal to come out and say, “Ugh, I feel so fat,” or the person who looks at the group photo and says, “Oh, take another one, my arms are so fat”.

Megan spoke of men too; in fact they said that the expectations placed on men’s bodies keep them at the gyms for so long that they can’t do masculine things like ‘process their emotions’ or ‘be a double-agent taking down the patriarchy from the inside’. And I thought of men too. And that body-positivity should be for the whole world (it’s not a privileged person’s problem), but only after we take down fatphobia.