Insider-out: Sharad Pawar no longer the strongman of Maratha politics?

Santwana Bhattacharya By

No longer Pawarful?

Over the years, Sharad Pawar acquired the reputation and mien of the ultimate Maratha strongman, once even touted as PM material, before retreating to his smaller but still considerable position as NCP bossman, a regional chieftain to reckon with — one who always seemed to retain the capacity to become the fulcrum of bigger things. But all that seems to be a distant past now. Pawar’s grand plan of marching to the ED office to submit himself to a “courteous” interrogation, on a self-appointed date, came to a naught. To top it off, his nephew Ajit Pawar, whose ambition and loose comments have been a bane of the NCP as well as the previous Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra, has resigned as MLA — leaving Pawar to answer uncomfortable questions.

On the record, Pawar’s decision to back out of a confrontation with the ED was explained as deference to the investigative agency’s “we’ll call him, when we need to” line. Insiders claim Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pulled strings behind the scenes to defuse the situation. As for Ajit Pawar’s resignation, it did not quite seem to be a gesture meant to express his angst over the ED’s attempt to implicate his uncle, as he claimed. Again if insiders are to be believed, not all is well within the Pawar family. Daughter Supriya Sule, it seems, had a huge altercation with nephew Ajit over the Maratha strongman’s name being dragged into the ED controversy, the night before Sharad Pawar had planned his showdown with the agency. It’s another matter that Pawar Sr was indeed attracting considerable crowds across poll-bound Maharashtra. In fact, he is the only opposition leader putting up a fight against the BJP-Sena dispensation, the Congress leaders being rather too busy fighting among each other and sabotaging their own party from within.

The Saboteurs

That the Congress is in disarray is not news. If in Maharashtra, local leaders are working overtime to defeat their own candidates, in Haryana, former PCC chief Ashok Tanwar, ousted from the post by Bhupinder Hooda, is actively campaigning to defeat Congress heavyweights in the state too. The BJP does not have to do much it seems, more than half of the work is getting done from within the Congress itself. So much so that a harassed leader of the party has been desperately trying to get in touch with Rahul Gandhi to rein in Tanwar, seen to be his man. Needless to say, without success.

Lonely DKS

Karnataka is no different. In a rather curious twist, or perhaps not so curious given recent events, PCC chief Dinesh Gundurao and ex-CM Siddaramaiah are facing party-hijacking allegations. It seems the duo has kept ‘top secret’ the names of by-election candidates to 15 seats that will come up for elections in December. Hence, some senior state leaders are determined to play avenger and help the rebels win! Recall, these are the same rebels who deserted the party for the BJP, helping to terminate the previous regime — they are now likely to contest in the postponed polls. Meanwhile, in a twist, Vokkaliga sentiments are being fanned against the GOP. Not without reasons though. The Congress high command chose to meet P. Chidambaram, not D K Shivakumar, during a Tihar visit. The same DKS whose arraignment was threatening at one point to galvanise the community in favour of the party.

Pass the hilsa, please

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is playing hilsa diplomacy to woo West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee before her India visit on October 3. All in hope of getting Mamata to agree to the Teesta river water agreement, it seems. Lifting of the ban on hilsa export during the Durga puja is seen as a sureshot ‘confidence-building measure’, one that can easily win the hearts and minds of Bengalis! Now, it remains to be seen if it melts Didi’s heart. In 2015, during her Dhaka visit, when Mamata had requested Hasina to lift the ban, the Bangladesh PM had quipped, “First you share Teesta waters, then I’ll pass the hilsa!”