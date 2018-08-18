Testing time: India figuring playing 11 for third test against England

Aakash Chopra By

Since the playing XI had a huge impact on the outcome of the first two Tests, it’s only fair to focus on the probable XI while previewing the third Test. On the one hand, India is figuring out whom to play and on the other, the hosts are mulling over whom to be left our after Stokes return to the fold.

Persists with openers

Let’s start at the top and figure out if there is a way to address the starting trouble. India started the England tour with Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as openers with KL Rahul playing one drop. The second Test at Lord’s saw Dhawan’s omission from the XI and Rahul’s promotion to the top of the order.

Incidentally, none of the three openers available for selection have anything to show from their overseas outings in 2018.

Since both Dhawan and Rahul are yet to prove themselves overseas, one had anticipated some trouble at the top of the order. But Vijay’s sudden loss of form has accentuated the problem manifold. Answer to the current issue is more in hope than in belief. I would be giving both Vijay and Rahul another Test to turn it around, for dropping either of them will further add to the game of musical chairs at the top.

Six instead of five

For a while now this Indian team has focused on playing with only five batsmen. While the tactic has worked magically in the sub-continent, it’s not had the same impact overseas. The reason behind India opting for a five-bowler theory was the inability to dismiss the opposition twice.But since that’s happened 4 times in the last 5 overseas Tests (without any significant help from Hardik Pandya — the fifth bowler), there’s merit in reconsidering the strategy. In addition to the bowlers doing well, Indian batting has floundered more often than one would’ve liked. There’s only one middle-order batsman sitting outside and incidentally, he scored a triple-century the last time he played against England. I’d play 6 batsmen with Karun Nair slated to bat after Ajinkya Rahane.

Take a chance with Pant

India went back in time to replace the injured Wriddhiman Saha. First it was Parthiv Patel and now, Dinesh Karthik. The problem of going backwards is that you tend to lose patience sooner than you should, for it takes only a couple of failures for the decade old record to come back and haunt you.

Parthiv’s omission was a little unceremonious and the same is likely to happen with Karthik soon. While it might sound a little unfair and unfortunate, I’ll be taking a chance with Rishabh Pant. To bounce back after a demoralising loss, you need an inspirational performance and the chances of it coming from a player who isn’t carrying baggage of failure are a lot more.

Go with one spinner

Considering the way the first two Test matches panned out, there’s merit in assuming that there’ll be help for faster bowlers at Trent Bridge too. If that’s indeed the case, there’s a strong case to play only one spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin and three proper fast bowlers.Even though Pandya has looked fairly assured with the bat, it might be prudent for him to make way for a bowler who would qualify as a frontline seamer. If Bumrah is fit, available and the team management is confident of him lasting the Test (since he hasn’t played a competitive game since the T20 in Ireland), it’ll be tempting to pick him ahead of Umesh Yadav.

India

Pros

Jasprit Bumrah’s return should further bolster the bowling unit. It’s the only area where India have come close to matching the hosts and have repeatedly troubled England’s top-order. Unlike the previous two Tests, India might play only four bowlers with R Ashwin being the lone spinner. If the slip cordon can assist, they can do damage.

Cons

There are plenty, especially in the batting department. Barring Kohli, the one with the next highest individual score is R Ashwin with 39 and that should sum up the story so far. Apart from being exposed by English seamers in conditions that were heavily loaded against them, they have struggled even to get a start. In the last 10 innings overseas, India have touched 300 only once and unless the batting unit clicks, it won’t be easy for them to turn things around.

Bumrah likely

Expect at least two changes. Bumrah might take the place of Kuldeep Yadav, while Karun Nair can take Hardik Pandya’s slot if India decide to strengthen their batting. Indications are that Rishabh Pant may replace Dinesh Karthik.

Pitch and conditions

There is grass on the surface and how spicy it is remains to be seen. It is expected to be on the slower side, which is why England have included Rashid in the eleven.

60

Wickets taken by James Anderson at Trent Bridge in nine Tests.

England

Pros

A bowling unit that is capable of making most of the conditions. If James Anderson and Stuart Broad don’t get you, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes will. And such is their strength that leg-spinner Adil Rashid didn’t bowl at Lord’s. Their lower-order, which has many multi-dimensional players, is capable of handy contributions.

Cons

Like India, even their top-order hasn’t been in the best of form. Alastair Cook looks half of his old self and even captain Joe Root hasn’t looked very convincing. Newcomer Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler are yet to contribute anything significant with the bat and that has put more pressure on the lower-order. Though they have managed to win two matches in a row, it is something India will look to test out at Trent Bridge.

stokes in, curran out

Root has confirmed Stokes, who was cleared to play after the court trial, would take the place of all-rounder Sam Curran. It further strengthens their middle-order and also provides them with bowling options.

Live on Sony Six from 3.25pm