Home Opinions Columns

Time for India to live up to team high command’s lofty claims

The Indian cricket team is realising to its utter discomfort, how uncertain and unpredictable sports is and that it never pays to be arrogant.

Published: 18th August 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian cricket team is realising to its utter discomfort, how uncertain and unpredictable sports is and that it never pays to be arrogant. They had embarked on this tour with the hope of putting up a strong performance to match their World No 1 Test ranking.Coach Ravi Shastri had put the world on notice when he prophesied great things for his team last year in Sri Lanka. He had said that this Indian side has the potential to be the best ever. Sterner tests were still to come and the South African sojourn on some difficult, even treacherous, pitches showed the vulnerable side of India’s batting.

Yet England promised those riches which Shastri had predicted and skipper Virat Kohli had promised. This was supposed to be India’s best chance to assert supremacy and prove to the world that its strong intent is based on realistic assumptions.The opening Test was a classic contest. It flirted with the emotions of every fan, sapping his energies in a gut wrenching fight. India lost a match they could very well have won. The match slipped out of their clutches due to some inept batting performances from a star cast whose lone performer was their skipper.

Kohli’s batting display was as heroic an effort as any seen in Test history. Sadly, his colleagues seemed to be playing with bats designed to give catching practice. They collapsed in a heap that not only exposed their technical limitations, but also the wisdom of team selection.In keeping with his policy of not repeating the same playing XI, Kohli once again chopped and changed the side for the second Test. It is intriguing why Cheteshwar Pujara is not a permanent member of the team. He may have had his share of failures, which probably gets compounded by creating much insecurity in him. It is a wonder that he has not broken down mentally.

The bizarre selection policy continued in the second Test and an extra spinner was added to the list, despite conditions screaming for a pacer. What happened at Lord’s is now a past which will keep haunting the Indians, just like that score of 42 all out does, even though it took place as far back as 1974.Despite these setbacks, it is good to see that Shastri’s self confidence and hyperbolic tone is still intact. On the eve of the third Test, he said, “There is no negative bone in this team. They can give it as good as they get and they are here to win.’’ His assertion, one can imagine, came in a booming tone that would have suggested people doubting his team’s ability are to be pitied.

In a very strange way, this Kohli-Shastri combine has created an environment around this cricketing unit in which if any journalist questions the team’s judgement or ability, he is dubbed “anti-India”. After these two consecutive Test defeats, there could be more people now doubting the team’s credentials and expressing lack of trust in its leaders. The strain between “us’ and “them” may have widened.The next three Tests will show whether this team has the reserves, strength and resilience to bounce back. It is for the players now to prove that Shastri and Kohli’s assertions are not born out of arrogance, but grounded in reality. Make no mistake, this is a crisis time for Indian cricket and what transpires here onward will shape the destiny of its stars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Columns news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics