Home Opinions Columns Ravi Shankar

No more Modi vs Rahul. It is Modi vs the Family

Priyanka’s passage from the political foyer to the Grand Hall has many implications.

Published: 27th January 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

You can take politics away from a Gandhi, but you cannot take a Gandhi away from politics. By now reams have been written about Priyanka Gandhi’s formal anointment as a politician, the Indira comparison, the Vadra albatross and dynastic politics. She has sprung a surprise, but it is an expected surprise if oxymorons can be forgiven. But then politics is the rationalisation of oxymorons, by morons, for morons. The fight is no longer Modi versus Rahul. It is Modi versus the Gandhis. And the Gandhis versus the Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, where the outcome of the battle decides the war. Congressmen say Priyanka navigates the multi-layered terrain of politics like a pro while her brother is unidimensional. Perhaps. She is no novice in backroom politics or poll management. She did not join politics. She never left it.

Priyanka’s passage from the political foyer to the Grand Hall has many implications. The Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh results were important lessons for the Congress. The infighting between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia had affected grassroots coordination. The Gandhis realise that such rivalry will lose them precious seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Rahul represents the new Congress while Priyanka is at ease with the old. The gap is now bridged. Her counsel went a long way in soothing ruffled feathers after the state polls.

A tried and tested rule is that repetition creates expectation. Rahul was for over a decade seen as a millstone around the party’s neck. ‘Priyanka lao, Congress bachao’ was the party’s refrain. Rahul may be evolving as a platform pugilist, but the jury is still out whether it is his newfound appeal, aggressive social media smarts and fresh organisational skills that won the day or anti-incumbency, demonetisation and unemployment. Priyanka’s charisma is expected to boost Brand Gandhi Public Ltd and infuse new votes into Congress Pvt Ltd. Irony is, she was already accepted as a leader without being tested.

Legacy counts in public life. The underdog wins when all pedigree has to offer is the runt of the litter. Ancestry matters in India, where reservation stumps meritocracy. The Gandhis already have reservation in their party. Youth admire and aspire to lineage while the poor and the villagers revere it. Such is the nature of feudal India.

The BJP’s fight will be against a formidable legacy which Sonia Gandhi, being an outsider, could not fully claim. A knee jerk response would be tax raids on Vadra, escalating the National Herald case and flinging more vitriol against the Gandhis. It would be a bad idea to turn them into martyrs, for Priyanka knows how to work the crowds. It would also be foolish to speculate that she is the prime ministerial candidate. It is Rahul. But sis is the captain of his team. Will Sonia now put her feet up? Talk to the Hand.

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Ravi Shankar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Kamal Nath Jyotiraditya Scindia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp