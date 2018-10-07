Myths, Theories and Rupee Realities

Shankkar Aiyar By

Hashtags have emerged as the new milestones in economic history. Every fall in the rupee has led to the creation of a new one – from #rupeeat68 in May 2018 to #rupeeat74 in October. Aggravating the angst is the uproar over fuel prices in an economy which imports 83 per cent of its requirement. Memes and jokes on fuel prices and exchange rate could acquire industry status. A WhatsApp forward, which found its way on to Twitter, translated pecuniary pain into a political parable.

It said, “#Dollar crosses 74. A slide of one more rupee and the Marg Darshak Mandal will have a new member”, a reference to how the 75-plus leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are being pensioned off by the new dispensation.

Dark humour does help ride over the waves of individual haplessness and systemic stasis. It also triggers expectations of action, the kind the app-addicted audience yearns for. In the run up to the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, experts preached prescriptions and prophesied what Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urijit Patel and the MPC must do and will do.

The consensus of conventional wisdom had it that the RBI will hike rates to support the rupee, announce a dollar bond, ease liquidity for fiscally frail financial firms to keep their chin above the water and tighten monetary policy. After their deliberations, the MPC decided it would not cater to the RBI-must-do-something chorus. On Friday, the announcement of the six-member MPC decision by Governor Patel left the prophesiers aghast.

Governor Patel made it explicitly clear that its role, as mandated by Parliament, was to target inflation; that they did not prescribe to any notions of where the rupee should be and that their remit was to manage volatility, not a particular level. The MPC decided to keep interest rates unchanged, not tinker with the cash reserve ratio and surprisingly, slashed its estimates for inflation in the months ahead. The reactions to the policy statement ranged from the charitable “unwise” to outraged insinuations of “dereliction”.

Clearly, there are limits to what can be done locally to address issues which are global. The populace though, is not detained by any statute of limitations on what can or cannot be. And without doubt, the rant and rage amongst the public is fuelled by expectations based on accusations of the past and promises made during the polls. To use an old English adage, the BJP is being hoisted with its own petard through re-runs of old tweets, statements in Parliament and evergreen videos from the archives. Equally, the RBI recognises that there are boundaries to what can be done for effect, and what can be achieved effectively.

Assuming the RBI sees currency management as core and not collateral concern, would a rate help? The jury is out. Leave alone the lament of the Lire in Turkey, even in Indonesia, five hikes between May and October haven’t stemmed the slide of the Rupiah. What does the data reveal back home? The value of the dollar on June 1, 2018 was Rs 66.99. On June 5, the RBI raised rates by 0.25 per cent taking the repo rate to 6.25 per cent. By July 1, the dollar had crossed Rs 68.44. On August 1, the RBI hiked the repo rate again to 6.50 per cent. That didn’t matter either. On September 1, the dollar was at Rs 71.08 and in the next 30 days, the rupee slid to Rs 73.76 per dollar.

The slide in the rupee is propelled by multiple factors – yes emerging market currencies have slid against the dollar, but there are also endogenous reasons. Exports for instance, have been negative for three of four years. The sweet spot that the rupee saw itself in was located at the axis of low crude rates and inflows of foreign direct and portfolio dollars.

The problem has been visible since the beginning of the year. This column had flagged the phenomenon of flight of capital to safety following rising interest rates in the US and rising crude prices in May 2018 (Rupee and the Triple Whammy http://bit.ly/27Rupee).

Besides Macros, the value of the dollar in rupees is determined by supply and demand – the supply is lower, the outflows have been high and demand has been higher, thanks to higher non-oil non-gold imports and rising crude prices. Some experts advocate that the government must float a scheme to raise dollars from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and investors to boost supplies, as was done in 2013. Outcomes depend on timing and context. The fact is, in 2013, the cost of money globally was sub one per cent. In 2018, the US Federal reserve is shrinking its balance sheet, rates are higher and returns are more persuasive in developed markets.

There has been a chant that a cheaper rupee is good for exports. The fact is all outcomes are subject to necessary and sufficient conditions – the need for global demand, growth and competitiveness. Indeed, the exchange rate has a limited utility in boosting exports. For instance, between April 2014 and March 2017, the rupee slid from Rs 60.30 to Rs 65.08 but despite a pick-up in global trade, India’s exports were negative to zero. Indeed, when India clocked 20-plus per cent export growth, the rupee appreciated from Rs 47.37 to dollar on April 1, 2003 to Rs 39.85 on April 1 2008.

The discourse on issues in the political economy is often trafficked into ghettos of binary opinions cemented by partially informed political opinion. For instance, the myth that fuel prices can be brought down by inducting petro goods under the GST.

The hypothesis hurled around flails in the face of budget arithmetic. Last year, the Centre collected Rs 3.43 lakh crore and states Rs 2.09 lakh crore from the petro economy. Whatever the formula, the unanswered query is: Where will the states harvest Rs 2.09 lakh crore? The cause of episodic crises is located in the unfinished agenda of decentralisation of governance and liberalisation of the economy.

