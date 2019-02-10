Home Opinions Columns T J S George

Vadra, a timely weapon for BJP

Unlike father Rajiv Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi has to wear two crosses—the Gandhi dynastic cross and the Vadra controversies cross.

Published: 10th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case probe in New Delhi. (Photo: EPS / Shekhar Yadav)

Unlike father Rajiv Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi has to wear two crosses—the Gandhi dynastic cross and the Vadra controversies cross. The second hurts more. The haste with which the government has opened the Vadra can of worms points to the viciousness of today’s politics. But the worms cannot be wished away.

We have a tradition of leaders allowing family and friends to influence policy. It began with Jawaharlal Nehru, whose private secretary, M O Mathai, was the source of much evil. Prime Minister Morarji Desai, considered a paragon of virtue, allowed son Kanti to sit in the PMO and influence decisions. P V Narasimha Rao hit a new low, lending his ears to the international fraudster Chandraswami. AB Vajpayee was supposed to usher in a new era, but he had a “foster son-in-law” who enjoyed official protocol status even when the prime minister went on foreign visits. There are sons and relatives getting special status under the present BJP rulers as well.

The problem, therefore, is not confined to one party or one leader. It looks like an implant in the DNA of the Indian politician. K Chandrashekar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu, sworn enemies, have both installed their sons as key Cabinet ministers. Deve Gowda, with a son as chief minister, is grooming a grandson for prime ministership. Even ‘singles’ like Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee have nephews throwing their weight around. For us, politics is a blood thickener.

In such a situation, it is perhaps unfair to single out Robert Vadra for special mention as an offender. Besides, the present government’s hypocrisy is too blatant to be missed. Accusations against Vadra were publicly aired during the BJP’s election campaign back in 2014. Though the party came to power, they took no follow-up action against Vadra for five years. Suddenly, the day Priyanka took charge as Congress secretary, the government got into action. What explains the coincidence? The people know even if the ruling party thinks they are dumb.

And, pray, who is looking into the misdeeds of Vadra? The Enforcement Directorate, one of the many supposedly independent agencies that have lost their credibility in toto. This, of course, is not a new development; all parties in power have made a mockery of all agencies. But no one has done it with the rascality, the sinfulness and the in-your-face arrogance of the present regime. Things have reached a stage where an investigation by RAW, IB, CBI, ED etc. spreads the impression that the citizen investigated is innocent and is merely being harassed for political purposes.

This would be ironic in Vadra’s case. Transgressions attributed to him stretch from family affairs (his father was “disowned” by him and a few years later was found dead in what was first described as a heart attack and later as a suicide) to his posturing as a political leader. He led a farcical motorcycle rally in Rae Bareli in 2004 and declared, even more farcically, “If people want, I can join politics.” On the day Priyanka went to take charge at the Congress office, a poster appeared there featuring him with her. It was quickly removed by an embarrassed Congress.

A smart ED will leave him alone so that he can continue embarrassing his wife and her party. Evidently this guy is an untamed horse. The first rule about wild horses is that one must approach them with caution. The texts say: “Ritual posturing and snorts often resolve a confrontation, but fighting does occur.” By interfering, the agencies of a spiteful government can achieve nothing and lose much.

Perhaps the government’s strategists think that a Vadra hullabaloo will divert public attention from issues that matter, such as rising joblessness, farmers’ distress, destruction of small business through demonetisation, the rise of fringe elements with freedom to lynch, and so on. This may be true up to a point. But the desperation with which such tactics are resorted to also suggests that the ruling dispensation will stop at nothing. The suspicions over voting machines, for example, may not be out of place. In the 2014 elections, the present prime minister had acknowledged the importance of the Election Commission. “With full responsibility”, he told a rally in UP then, “I am accusing India’s Election Commission of discrimination.” The rest of India has been making the accusation from the opposite side of the ring this time. Hullabaloo about Vadra’s vagaries and Priyanka’s looks is a way to outshout others. Clearly this is going to be an anything-is-possible election. Politics has never been this dirty in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest T J S George news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vadra

Comments(4)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rahul G
    I had to go back and see the writers name
    3 hours ago reply

  • G YAGNESWARAN
    The blogger is high on lies. It is the court which asked RV to appear before ED on his seeking anticipatory bail. RV being questioned and his spouse assuming a position in her firm are two different streams of events. George is old and perhaps insane.
    19 hours ago reply

  • madhu
    no indra and sanjay gandhi ... the worst case of family 'influenc'ing policy? that's pretty disingenuous
    19 hours ago reply

  • Ram
    I am generally an admirer of TJS. However
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp