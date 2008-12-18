An informative study of the life of Sheikh Abdullah, the yesteryear “Lion of Kashmir”, has just been published. The author is Ajit Bhattacharjea, a veteran journalist who remains more active in his late 70s than many in the profession are in their 30s. A central feature of the book is an interesting analysis of the long and complex relationship between Jawaharlal Nehru and the Sheikh; the Kashmir problem grew partly out of this one. The correspondence between the two is under lock and key at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi. The issue we wish to raise here is that Bhattacharjea, a man who has worked with earlier prime ministers and edited more than one major chain of publications, among various other achievements, was denied access to these. Only chosen scholars, say the rules, may be allowed access to these; the author didn’t qualify. Given that the Nehru memorial is run with public money and for our supposed welfare and learning, and that the attitude in question is part of a much wider syndrome, we would like to ask citizens to think more on changing this culture.

This attitude, where denial of access is the rule for anyone lacking official contacts (nonstate bodies are very much part of this culture), is one we know very well. If he’d persisted long enough, Bhattacharjea could have called in enough high-level contacts to have the shelves opened, but this isn’t the point. Which is to query why a citizen who wishes to know or learn something in the public realm should be asked to produce any other qualification. There are cultures where the right to know and explore, for no stated reason, is taken as an entitlement which all enjoy. And others where it’s considered a privilege to be granted, on production of bona fides and their subjective satisfaction.

Our society falls in the latter category. It is one reason why our public policy discourse is often so uninformed and so restricted; it is also why we meet with so much uncertainty in everyday life. And for the high levels of insecurity among so many of us. One way of escaping this web is to become one of the more privileged and this drive dominates; it is a pity that more of us who have made progress on this count don’t give more thought to widening and simplifying access to these ranks. Let’s hope it doesn’t stay this way.