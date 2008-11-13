It is said some leaders pull from the front and others push from behind. Sourav Chandidas Ganguly belonged to the former category, a man who prevailed upon his mates to shed their inhibitions,not just their shirts! In many ways, Ganguly was the latter day Ian Chappell who is credited with turning Australia into a “lean, mean fighting machine” that eventually earned them the notoriety of “ugly Australians”. An innovative Steve Waugh introduced “mind games”. Ganguly, the captain, imbibed some of these modern-day cricketing traits, questionable though they were, to unite an Indian team that was emerging from the match-fixing mess. If there was a defining moment in Ganguly’s captaincy, then it was his shirt waving from Lord’s balcony while mouthing the unprintable. It underlined the aggression that Ganguly espoused though it went against the Gandhian principle of turning the other cheek.

Nevertheless, statistically, he remains the best captain India has ever had and under him the seeds of change that Mansur Ali Khan ‘Tiger’ Pataudi sowed back in the 1960s flowered. As a player, though, Ganguly was as controversial as one could get. His brush with authorities and especially, coach Greg Chappell, would script a best-seller. Ganguly’s public persona is often attributed to his privileged upbringing. The family nickname of ‘Maharaj’ was a curse during his debut tour of Australia in 1991 as a wide-eyed 19-year old. Castigated and vilified for his attitude, and subsequently dropped, Ganguly returned to the international crease, as it were, after five years in the wilderness.

The century on debut at Lord’s was a fitting reply to his critics, and not surprisingly, foes turned friends and fans. The converted lefthanded batsman who modeled himself on David Gower, Ganguly went on to charm the cricketing world with his audacious strokes. His growing stature within the team made him an obvious choice for captaincy. It was the best phase of his career. As a captain, Ganguly stood by his mates, especially the younger lot and they responded in kind. His fighting spirit was at once infectious as Steve Waugh’s Australians discovered. The series win at home in 2001 besides the NatWest triumph in 2002 and reaching the World Cup final in 2003 were the highpoints. Yet, Ganguly was not the most popular Indian cricketer and his retirement appeared rather forced than voluntary.

But he left an indelible footprint as a leader who became the face of an emerging young and vibrant India which would bow to none. Farewell, the Prince of Kolkata!