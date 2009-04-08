Everyone with an interest in an Election Commission of India, which is so trusted and respected that it is gladly obeyed, cannot be happy with what it has got into in West Bengal.

The chief minister there is calling them a bunch of pompous idiots and he has some reason for his anger. For, the EC has ordered that the only pictures in government offices during elections are to be those of Mahatma Gandhi and the incumbent President and governor. Since the CM has pictures on his wall of Rabindranath Tagore (dressed to act in a Valmiki dance-drama, it seems) and Subhas Chandra Bose, down they have to come. The CM, when he first got the order, said he would see the EC in hell first before he took Tagore off the wall. The subsequent letter from the chief secretary was politer, but the fact remains: the EC should never get into this unnecessary drama. Over-reach your powers or exercise these in a way that has people sniggering, and you begin the process of devaluing the institution. And which of us can be happy at such an outcome? This is the third occasion in barely a month when the EC has exposed itself to public finger pointing. The first was when its chief told the government, even as he approached tenure-end, to dismiss his colleague. It was a regrettable outcome, made more so by the government telling him to get lost and appointing the colleague to succeed him. Then there was the written advice to the BJP to not give a Lok Sabha nomination to Varun Gandhi, a clear example of overreach and not even needed, when it had already directed his prosecution. Given the still fragile state of our democracy, which needs much more anchoring before we can call ourselves a settled one, all this is a pity. It undoes years of patient and unseen work in building up the reputation of the EC for reason and fairness. One can only trust that the needed lessons will be drawn. No matter with what good motivation, rules should be kept limited and to the point; it is far better to prescribe a few basic don’ts and leave the rest to your local office to decide as a problem is seen to arise. And do it behind the scenes, preferably.

We’d like to see institutions like this grow in public and private esteem, and this doesn’t seem the way.