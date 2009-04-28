Guns and poses

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is fast running out of ideas to make the Lok Sabha elections go decisively in his favour.

Which is why he undertook the so-called fast when he hung around the beach, presumably after suitable nutritive fortification, sitting and then lying for a while, before heading back, for more fortification. It is a dilution of the concept of a fast, although it made for some empty grandstanding.

It must be pointed out here, to mark a suitable contrasting point, that a group of 20 women had undertaken a fast not too far from where the Tamil Nadu chief minister spent a pleasant half-day by the beach, a fast that ended after thirteen whole days. In the process five women became so much in need of medical attention that they had to be arrested. The chief minister ended his fast after the assurance was apparently given to him that the Sri Lankan government had put a halt to its armed offensive in the north eastern part of the island. The chief minister must have gone away from the beach with the satisfaction that his ‘sacrifice’ must have prompted the Government of India to lean on Sri Lanka to come up quickly with the face saving formula the national security adviser, M K Narayanan, and the foreign secretary, Shiv Shankar Menon, had gone to Colombo to seek from the Sri Lankan president. Further the chief minister must be under the illusion that this yeoman effort of his, will surely not go unnoticed as the state goes to the polls, especially when his political rival has staked a position on the Eelam question that is hard to beat in terms of political one-upmanship.

Alas, even a cursory reading of the statement put out by the Sri Lankan government shows that the attempt is to provide the DMK chief a very small measure of temporary semantic relief.

Semantic because it was all an empty play of words. Temporary because it has been pitilessly clarified by Colombo so there is not the slightest iota of doubt that they have not halted their offensive and nor are they about to. They are not going to replace guns with roses. The website maintained by the separatist group has already alleged that it is action as usual on the ground. So where does this leave the Tamil Nadu chief minister? Will he go back to the Marina again?