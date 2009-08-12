The Supreme Court’s refusal to lay down guidelines for showing reverence to Mahatma Gandhi is an eminently sensible decision. Veneration is not something that can be forced, especially in a free society. However, the context in which the judgment was delivered was more nuanced than what might be ordinarily supposed. The court was turning down a public interest petition on Mayawati’s description of Gandhi as a natakbaaz or one who indulged in melodramatic gestures.

Considering that the Dalit czarina is an accomplished practitioner of vaudeville, as is evident from her narcissistic penchant for erecting statues of herself, it is debatable whether she has the right credentials for making such observations. It is also worth acknowledging that since the man from Porbandar has passed the test of history worldwide in flying colours, any attempt to cast aspersions on his methods can only appear to be peevish and ill-informed. It is the stuff of even college texts that since Gandhi’s natakbaazi flummoxed the British as he fasted to atone for the sins of his adversaries, there was a method in his madness.

At the same time, there is little doubt that hero-worship should be discouraged in a country like India where icons are placed far too often on a pedestal. The Supreme Court itself had shown such a tendency when it favoured the deletion of those passages in a biography of Shivaji by James W Laine that were critical of the Maratha warrior. It will be pertinent, therefore, to recall the words of B R Ambedkar, who told the constituent assembly that ‘bhakti (or devotion) in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul, but in politics, bhakti or hero worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship’.

Gandhi himself was not averse to criticism. The name of Mahatma ‘stinks in my nostrils’, he had said. His autobiography is unremitting in the exposures of his Himalayan blunders, both political and personal. However, any disparagement of his words and deeds has to be based not only on a closely argued academic appraisal, but also by critics whose evaluation will earn respect because of its intrinsic merit and because of their high intellectual stature. Heroes attain their status in history because even their denigrators have to be careful in trying to measure up to their exacting standards. A casual carping comment for the sake of effect can only invite derision.