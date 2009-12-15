With the Copenhagen conference on climate change seemingly headed for yet another deadlock — certainly in the short term and most unfortunately perhaps in the long run as well — there is an urgent need for clearer thinking on the issue of adaptation. The first signs of the breakdown are the categorical statements issued by Indian and Chinese negotiators that have made it abundantly clear that there can be no question of resiling from the principles laid down in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol. The Indian team has also said that the prime minister will go to Copenhagen only if there is a deal on the table to which he can affix his signature. The situation is direr than most people can comprehend, with the developed countries reneging on commitments and seeking to junk accepted principles that should govern the climate change mitigation regime. The most badly affected countries will be those that are the poorest and most underdeveloped and least able to undertake measures to adapt to changed circumstances. It is essential that the international community and national governments commit themselves to fund and administer vigorous adaptation programmes.

International agreements already in place provide for technology transfers and funding from the rich world to the poor that will help them not only to mitigate climate change by not replicating the carbon-intensive growth processes of the developed world, but will also help them to put in place measures that will enable populations affected by climate change to adapt to loss of livelihoods and other traumatic circumstances. Other than honouring emissions reduction commitments, the developed world must undertake further commitments. The US, above all, must sign up. The developed world wants to make all kinds of noises about its role in eradicating hunger and disease and the like, as in the case of the millennium development goals. In this area, too, it must make transfers upfront. The developing countries also have responsibilities. They have to ensure that funds received reach the intended recipients instead of being looted on the way as is so often the case in many countries, including India of course.