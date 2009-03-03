Does anybody in a democratic society have the right to decide at what age a person should no longer study a subject? Or at what age should one no longer aspire to take to a profession? The Bar Council of India has just done so.

It has decided that no one should be permitted to join the five-year integrated LLB course, post high school, if above the age of 20 years. Or to join a three-year LLB course, after graduation, if above the age of 30 years. Apply such bars on the basis of caste or gender or race or community and all hell will break loose. But legal discrimination on the basis of age is fine, say our legal eminences. And this is mandatory on all, for the BCI is given the authority to decide in this regard for all law colleges in the country.

And our question is the one we started with. Not if it is legal, but whether anyone has any business to decide to shut the door to knowledge and self-improvement on any other human.

Yes, we do, the BCI has already said. Its vice-chairman has been quoted as saying such bans are needed to improve the standards of lawyers, adding “We don’t want to open the gates for a 70-year-old.” Or a 50-year-old or a 35-year-old.

Put another way, the BCI says it is determined to make illegal the wish of anyone not in their youth to study law. They are, of course, not alone in this Orwellian mindset. For instance, anyone wishing to study engineering or architecture may only take the mandatory all-India entrance exam, the AIEEE, if below 25 years; this year’s AIEEE bars anyone born before October 1984 from applying. For that matter, if you passed high school in 2006, but decided to work or trek or do something else before deciding, you are ineligible. Medical entrance is a similar story.

And we are clear that these are signs of a society headed for stratification, ossification and mediocrity.

Apart from being plain wrong, the only thing that distinguishes the human from the animal is the mind and its capacity to learn and reason. We should be encouraging and helping anyone, at any age, and from any background, to learn something new or to aspire to do something else. The eminent minds who run our systems believe otherwise, and they have the gall to say they’re doing it for the public good.