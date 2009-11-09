For long weeks before it was formally inaugurated, the new P V Narasimha Rao Expressway, the country’s longest, from the city centre in Hyderabad to the new international airport, was the subject of much reporting and media scanning. Why? Because various political groups objected to its being named after the late prime minister and threatened all manner of things if the government didn’t relent. It did not, but that hasn’t stopped the flow of eloquence from opposed groups. It would serve the public interest far more if those who say they speak for it switched attention to another point concerning the expressway. Which is the fact that it has already displayed, days after it was thrown open to traffic, about half a dozen stretches where the surface falls dismally short of road-building standards. The civic authorities have acknowledged that so many bumps appearing so soon is not as it should be and have bent their minds to a promised re-engineering. They have had little other option, even if it is going to be entrusted to the same lot who prepared the surface in the first place.

We’d like to ask if there shouldn’t be also some detailed taking to task of those responsible, in a rather transparent way. And not just because this was such a prestigious project. For, if this is the way such a basic thing like laying a macadamised surface is going to be done on a project commanding such VIP attention, how does the system deal with the multitude of others away from the detailed eye? We can guess the answer; in fact, we are all well aware of it, having to only step out of our homes and workplaces to see the standards we accept on civic work. Public works authorities will tell you they have their own problems, that they deal with a dispiriting system. All the more reason, then, to detail and punish where possible. It is noteworthy that as compared to the verbosity on what name should have been given or should now be given to the 11.6-km stretch, there is close to none on what seems to us a far more scandalous state of affairs, on the way the road was built and cleared. Why should we not insist on a public example being made on those entrusted with these jobs? And why not an ombudsman with independent prosecution powers for civic works, in all municipal agencies?