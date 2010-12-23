It’s the fasting season in Andhra Pradesh. And it is not surprising that the two politicians who have sat on hunger strikes for the cause of farmers — TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and former Congress MP Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy— are also the two principal characters desperately trying to occupy the vacuum created by the death of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. No one, including farmers, is amused because it is all too evident that the protests are political gambits with an eye on possible mid-term elections. Insofar as Jagan Mohan Reddy is concerned, the purpose of his two-day fast on the banks of the river Krishna in Vijayawada was more than fulfilled. More than 20 Congress legislators, in clear defiance of the party line, marked their attendance at the fast, indicating that the future of the Kiran Kumar Reddy government is not all that secure. As for Chandrababu Naidu, the past continues to haunt him. The apathy his government showed towards farmers during his nine-year rule has still not been forgotten. This was clearly reflected in the lukewarm response to his indefinite fast.

But we are by no means denigrating the demands put forth on behalf of farmers who have suffered immense losses due to a series of cyclones and floods this year. More than 100 of them have committed suicide in the past two months as harvested paddy and cotton was damaged in lakhs of acres. The government did announce compensatory measures but, as it is always, they would appear insufficient given the extent of damage. Which is why Naidu and others are demanding more.What, however, needs to be clearly understood is that the maladies affecting the agriculture sector are deeper and the solutions should, therefore, be different and long-term in nature. Any number of committees have made numerous recommendations in this regard but they have not been given serious attention. If agriculture was contributing 65 per cent to the GDP in the 1960s, the percentage has now dropped to around 18 per cent, though 60 crore people are still dependent on the sector. We need to first acknowledge that agriculture is as important to our economy as any other new age sector and then put in place a national policy that addresses the root causes, not the least being a genuine implementation of land reforms and laws that would take care of the interests of tenant farmers.