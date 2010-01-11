The initiative taken by the Bangladesh Supreme Court to restore the country’s original constitution signals a return to secularism after a long dalliance with Islamic fundamentalism. The retreat began after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s assassination in 1975, paving the way for Ziaur Rahman to become president and take the country down the Islamic path by amending the constitution. The new document, which called upon “the state to endeavour to consolidate, preserve and strengthen fraternal relations among Muslim countries on the basis of Islamic identity”, began the retrogressive process which saw his Bangladesh Nationalist Party team up with the pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islam to trash Bangabandhu’s secular and pan-Bengal ideals.

The BNP laid emphasis on Bangladeshi rather than Bengali nationalism with a pronounced anti-Indian tilt. The periods when Ziaur Rahman’s widow, Begum Khaleda Zia, was the PM saw Dhaka providing shelter to fugitives from India like the ULFA leader, Arabinda Rajkhowa. It is only recently when the Awami League led by Mujib’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina, has secured a two-thirds majority in parliament that the ULFA rebels have been handed over to India.

But even before the Awami League’s ascent to power, the Dhaka High Court had set in motion the process of negating Ziaur Rahman’s legacy by invalidating all the military coups from 1975 onwards. The latest Supreme Court diktat has carried on from there by its espousal of secularism. If its writ prevails, the step will mark a dramatic departure from the militant fundamentalism of the recent past, which saw the spawning of terrorist outfits like the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen and Harkat-ul-Jehadi-ul-Islam, the eviction of a writer like Taslima Nasreen, who believes in Mujib’s pan-Bengal ideal, and attacks on Hindus and other minorities. A formal retreat from Islamism will also be a unique event in the Muslim world, which has increasingly fallen prey to the violent proponents of jihad.

It is too early to say whether the apex court will be able to bring about such a radical transformation because the BNP, the Jamaat-e-Islami and other fundamentalist outfits, which are suspected to be recipients of Pakistani and Saudi Arabian largesse, are bound to put up a stiff resistance. Malign propaganda about Indian influence on the Awami League and even the judiciary to undermine Bangladesh’s Islamic identity can also be expected. Even then, there is little doubt that there has rarely been such good news from Bangladesh since its liberation.