Standards of legislative functioning plummeted to an all-time low when Opposition MLAs in the Bihar Assembly created a ruckus in the House for two days forcing the suspension of 67 of them for the rest of the session. What’s worse, they even threw footwear at the Speaker whose persistent plea for maintaining decorum fell on deaf ears. The photograph of a woman MLA breaking flower pots appeared in many newspapers. The behaviour of the MLAs, cutting across party affiliations, was shocking, to say the least. Filibustering is an age-old tactic Opposition resorts to in a democracy. But what the Patna House witnessed was hooliganism. It was the unacceptable conduct of some members that forced the summoning of the marshals to remove them from the House. The use of force further aggravated the situation. Opposition MLAs in the legislative council, too, did not lag behind their Assembly brethren.

The reason for the Opposition’s sudden exuberance is not far to seek. With elections to the Assembly fast approaching, the Opposition saw in a recent report of the comptroller and auditor general enough fodder to attack the Janata Dal-BJP government led by Nitish Kumar. While they have every right to make such a demand and even press for it, they had no right to create ugly scenes in the House. The rules permit the Opposition to raise the issue in more ways than one. They could even bring forward a motion of no-confidence against the government. Instead, they preferred to spend the night in the Assembly premises so that they could occupy the well of the House when it assembled the next day. The state would have been grateful to them if they had shown such alertness in transacting the business of the House.

Many MLAs seem to believe that their popularity in their constituencies would improve if they resort to theatrics. In fact, live-telecast of the proceedings did not deter the members from creating bedlam in the House. On the contrary, it encouraged them to use un-parliamentary practices to draw public attention. In this regard, Bihar is not an exception. It was not long ago that Opposition members snatched official papers from the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Last year, in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti even wrenched the mike of the Speaker in an atrocious display of ‘legislative’ power. If anything, these acts prove how un-parliamentary some of our legislators and parliamentarians are.