The government’s renewed efforts to push ahead with the women’s reservations bill underline the political value of the measure in its eyes rather than the possibility of enactment. Although the Congress, the BJP and the Left have lined up for the proposed legislation, the naysayers remain as determined to stall its passage through Parliament. They include the RJD and the Samajwadi Party and also sections of the Muslim MPs. It is their opposition which has led to the bill remaining in limbo for more than a decade.

However, the trick devised by its supporters to frustrate the critics is not worthy of endorsement. The CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury suggested, for instance, at a meeting of the business advisory committee of the Rajya Sabha that the House should pass the bill without a discussion by pressing the ‘yes’ button as soon as it is put to vote. This swift manoeuvre will deny any opportunity to the opponents to indulge in filibustering. It is possible that this dexterous operation was envisaged in view of the fact that in 2008, a group of women MPs of the Congress had to give ‘protective cover’ to the law minister when he rose to introduce the bill. Scuffles then broke out in the House between the MPs who were trying to snatch the copy of the bill from the minister’s hands and those protecting him.

Notwithstanding this unseemly background, the introduction of the bill via a subterfuge will not reflect creditably on it. Nor will it dilute the opposition to the measure. In fact, the critics will become even more determined to stall its passage. The government is apparently in a hurry, along with the BJP and the Left, because it wants the bill to be passed by the Rajya Sabha on the 100th anniversary of International Women’s Day on March 8. But the hasty procedure will be tantamount to a negation of democracy. Besides, it is unlikely that the same deception can be practised in the Lok Sabha.

Although the pro-Mandal and minority groups are the main critics of the bill, there are also others who are against the expansion of the quota system from communities to a specific gender at the level of Parliament and state assemblies. A better course, according to them, will be to let the women come up from the panchayats, where such reservations are already in force, to the higher legislative bodies.