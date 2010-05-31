The exemplary political sagacity displayed by Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi in waving the green flag for PMK’s entry into the DMK alliance with one hand and showing the red flag for a Rajya Sabha seat with the other has proved that he is not only a master in managing a coalition juggernaut but also teaching itinerant politicians like PMK founder S Ramadoss the right lessons.

Karunanidhi’s move that saw expression at the DMK’s high power committee has virtually put the PMK on probation. The PMK now has to prove its loyalty to the DMK by staying in the alliance till the state goes to polls in 2011. It is in fact a rap in the knuckles for Ramadoss, who has shown a penchant for party hopping, always hoping that his party is indispensable to any alliance that wins elections in the state. Of course, Ramadoss was successful all along in that game of switching loyalties between the two major parties and finding himself in the winning side till 2009, when he parted ways with the DMK on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

His latest bid to revive old ties was not because he discovered that the DMK was a more compatible partner but because he was desperate for a Rajya Sabha seat, with the term of his son Anbumani Ramadoss coming to an end.

So, about two months after declaring that his prime objective was to finish off the DMK politically — he had said it during the hustings for the Pennagaram by-elections held in March — Ramadoss unabashedly reopened channels of communication with Karunanidhi to remind him of the olden days, particularly of the promise of a Rajya Sabha seat to PMK given during the seat sharing for the 2006 elections.

Karunanidhi, by giving Ramadoss what he did not actually aspire for and denying what he really wanted, gave him a fitting reply by telling him that he indeed remembered the olden days, mainly the way in which he had walked out of the DMK on the eve of the 2009 elections because he thought that the UPA might not return to power. Now that Ramadoss has no option other than to wait till 2012 for his son to re-enter the Rajya Sabha he should be caught in a dilemma. Should he be faithful to the DMK for a few more years and send his son to Parliament again or return to his political roots and try to regain the confidence of the Vanniyar community?