Although the last ‘Big Boss 4’ show was telecast at its usual time of 9 pm because the organisers did not receive the government order allotting it a late-night slot, the younger among its aficionados may now have to stay up till at least 11 pm if they wish to catch a glimpse of the Baywatch heroine Pamela Anderson — if she does not leave India by then. The government’s decision to take the shows off prime time follows complaints about their abusive and vulgar content. There have also been cases of ‘indecent behaviour’, which led to the expulsion of two actors, Dolly Bindra and Sameer Soni, from the show for breaking ‘rules’. The incident was not unlike what happened to Shilpa Shetty in a similar show in Britain, which, of course, ended happily for her since she won a prize at its conclusion.

It is reassuring, however, to learn that these free-wheeling performances do have rules. Yet, there is a built-in tendency for them to lapse into coarseness because of the pretence that the players are living a life free of all constraints, including the prying eyes of cameras. The objective of these ‘reality shows’ is to depict how a group of young men and women will interact if they are thrown together for a period of time. The viewers, on their part, get the voyeuristic pleasure of being the unseen fly-on-the-wall.

All of this is understandable, including the irresistible urge for looking through the keyhole on unsuspecting individuals. But the problem arises from the belief that when a group lives together in seeming isolation, their language and conduct cannot but deteriorate in the absence of social constraints. Besides, it is also possibly believed that the free use of four-letter words beginning with “f” and “s” is normal among grown-ups. Undeniably, the mental and educational levels of the participants also come into play since few of them can claim to be top-notchers in the academic field.

An unfortunate death following an episode in ‘Rakhi ka insaaf’ hosted by Rakhi Sawant also underlines the pitfalls of the absence of restraint. After being called ‘impotent’ by her, a young man reportedly starved himself to death, according to his family. There is some justification, therefore, for pushing the shows to the 11 pm-5 am slot to spare the children. But whether the adults deserve such ‘entertainment’ is also open to question.