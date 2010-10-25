The second edition of WikiLeaks’ war documents is far more comprehensive than the Afghan war stories, and concerns a war that was (and is) both larger and much more contentious to begin with. The haul comprises some 4,00,000 official field reports, ranging from an instruction to ignore detainee abuse by the Iraqi authorities, to prisoner torture, to a count of the dead that includes some 15,000 fatalities more than the official version. Both in scope and detail, therefore, the Iraq war logs are more extensive than the Afghan one and provide a more complete picture of the way the US fought the war. It is curious, therefore, that the public reaction should be so muted compared to the uproar that greeted the Afghan war diaries.

Even the official reactions have mostly been low key, apart from British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg who said the allegations were “extremely serious” and “needed to be looked at”. The US has simply repeated the old chestnut of ongoing operations and operatives being jeopardised by the leaks, but there’s been no attempt to address the real questions. It hasn’t bothered to explain why the official death toll was falsified, or answer any of the innumerable questions each report throws up. All US secretary of state Hillary Clinton could say was that ‘she condemned ‘in the most clear terms’ the disclosure of classified information that will put the lives of Americans and others at risk’. It is several months since the Afghan leaks, but there’s been no word on that score. Of course, it is possible that there is carnage in the shadow world of espionage, so we won’t hear of it anyway. In sum, the administration’s tone is dismissive and disingenuous.

The real truth seems to be that no one wants to face the truth that both wars have brought misery and brutalisation in disproportionate measures. In both cases, the civilians have suffered the most, and the occupying forces have run amok numerous times. These are compelling reasons for a detailed inquiry. But that is unlikely because such a probe risks busting the myths about virtuous wars and enduring freedom. In The Fog Of War, former US defence secretary Robert McNamara said if the truth had been known, Americans too would have been indicted for war crimes after World War II. That would be a true irony, a crusade that became a crime.