More than anything, it is the government’s attitude on the nuclear question that has been worrying the people. Its assertion on Tuesday that it won’t halt work on the 9,900 MW Jaitapur nuclear power plant in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district has a dash of arrogance that does not square well with the citizens’ democratic instinct. The government presumes that the ‘liberal’ compensation package it has drawn up would satisfy those who have been protesting against what would eventually be the world’s largest such nuclear plant. However, there has been no attempt worth the name to address the aam aadmi’s concerns and the nuclear experts’ scepticism over the plant’s safety. It seems the government believes that it knows better.

The Centre’s latest stance was announced on a day the officials of TEPCO, which owns the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant at Daiichi, knelt in public to seek forgiveness from the affected people. Incidentally, it also happened to be the 25th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. It is the fear of these two disasters that forced the people of Jaitapur to protest against the project in which a fisherman was killed. They cannot be faulted, for they know that Jaitapur is situated in a seismically sensitive coastal area and it is, therefore, susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis. The nuclear experts know that the reactor technology Jaitapur would get from Avera is untested and is, therefore, open to questions.

Small wonder that even political parties like the Shiv Sena, which supported the government’s nuclear deal with the US, have serious apprehensions about Jaitapur. Far from addressing those concerns and taking the stakeholders into confidence, the government has been busy making proposals like the creation of an autonomous Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, as if the board would save the people if the so-called safety measures fail to protect the plant from an earthquake or a tsunami. Now that it is clear that it was a ‘culture of complicity’ that made the Fukushima plant vulnerable to the natural disaster that struck Japan on March 11, the people in India want nothing but cent per cent safety at Jaitapur.