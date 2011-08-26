Notwithstanding the scepticism marking the first meeting between the iconic Myanmarese leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the new government’s president, Thein Sein, it will be unwise and churlish to deny the slow improvement that is taking place in the country. Ever since the junta released the Nobel laureate and the universally acclaimed symbol of a free Myanmar, the signs of thaw are becoming apparent. It is possible, of course, to interpret these as token gestures intended to persuade the international community to lift the economic sanctions.

It has also been argued that the rulers are trying to boost through such loosening of controls the country’s case for assuming the chairmanship of ASEAN when its turn comes around. Even last year’s elections, which were followed by the assumption of power by a civilian government, were dismissed as window-dressing because of the military background of the new leaders. Even then, it is through such measures, inadequate though they are, that the country can be expected to advance towards Aung San Suu Kyi’s dream of restoring democracy. Considering that the latest meeting has taken place although the army warned Suu Kyi a few months ago of “tragic” consequences if she continued to support the foreign sanctions on Myanmar, it is possible to be hopeful about the future.

India can now play a useful role since it has the trust of both the pro-democracy groups and the rulers. Although Suu Kyi herself had criticised India’s proximity to the junta immediately after release, her latest expression of satisfaction about her talks with Thein Sein suggests a mellower outlook after the regime allowed her to visit the countryside on her own and release “open letters” of her views on controversial topics. As Myanmar’s fourth largest trading partner with bilateral deals with $ 1.07 billion, India’s high stakes in the country are undeniable irrespective of whoever is in power. A boost to trade and quiet diplomatic initiatives by India are bound to encourage the process of transition to democracy.