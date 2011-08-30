The call to liberate the Tamil film industry from the vice grip of the larger family of DMK chief, M Karunanidhi, which resonated inside the state assembly the other day, was rather redundant. Though the MLAs, who raised the issue, were not making any false charges, they had failed to take note that things have started changing for the better in Kollywood. It was during the earlier regime that a few companies, run by the various grandsons and grand-nephews of the then chief minister were accused of arm-twisting producers, distributors and even some directors to sell movie rights.

What was discussed in hush hush terms within the tinsel town and elsewhere in those days of real distress became public knowledge after a few police complaints were filed against the head honcho of Sun Pictures. The COO Hansraj Saxena was even arrested for taking distributors for a ride. But in the debacle of the DMK in the assembly elections itself Kollywood saw a ray of hope. Many persons associated with the industry acknowledged it and recounted those traumatic years then. Earlier, all that they could do was to pray to their gods and then of course campaign against the DMK during the elections.

When the gods and voters answered their prayers, the industry heaved a collective sigh of relief and started working on projects without fears of their reels being snatched away any time. All rogue companies, which struck terror by forcing producers and distributors to sell rights for a pittance and actors and directors to work for their projects, besides ensuring that no other production company released films in cinema halls, went into hibernation when J Jayalalithaa took over as chief minister. It was something akin to darkness dissipating at sunrise.