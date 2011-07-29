Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa would have done himself and his party a service had he resigned on his own the moment the lokayukta submitted his report indicting him and his family in the mining scam. By clinging on, he left the BJP parliament board no option but to seek his resignation as his continuance as the chief minister had become untenable. Further delay would have not only tarnished the party’s image but also dampened the campaign against rampant corruption in the Congress-led UPA government. The party leadership must now ensure that its decision is complied with in letter and spirit and a suitable replacement is put in place without giving an openly hostile state governor and the UPA government an opportunity to fish in the troubled waters.

Finding his successor is not going to be easy and the party would be wise to keep its tallest Lingayat leader in the loop during selection of his successor. As BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Rajnath Singh will fly to Bangalore to serve as observers while Karnataka MLAs select their new leader, they must realise that Yeddyurappa has served the party for 40 years and contributed immensely to building it in Karnataka. Just because he is facing these charges it does not mean he should be dumped completely. While assuring him that he can come back after he has his name cleared, the party leadership should, however make it amply clear that the party is above any individual and any show of defiance would be sternly dealt with.

The BJP leadership should ensure that his successor is not only above reproach but also has the requisite political acumen and administrative capability to head the government. All tainted individuals, including those charged in the lokayukta report, should be kept out. A strong message should be given to the people that the BJP is conscious of its responsibility to give a corruption-free and efficient government that can deliver. Any show of diffidence will not only prove detrimental to its image but also impact its campaign for corruption-free governance.