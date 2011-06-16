An amulet that protects the wearer from all misfortunes can be purchased for a little over Rs 3,000. A small idol of Kuber, home-delivered for a similar price, can make the buyer prosperous. These are some of the advertisements that appear on television channels, both national and regional. The advertisers are small-time operators, who cash in on the superstitious beliefs of the people. Since the investment on their products is almost nil, save the cost of television time, the margin of profit is indeed very high. They stay in the market by changing their names and those of their products. So, catching them is almost impossible.

Television channels know that the business is outright cheating of the public but they do not bother because it brings them revenue. With the reach of television increasing day by day, advertisers know that even if only a small percentage of the viewers fall for such products, they still can make a good profit. Ideally, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) should have on its own taken steps to discourage, if not ban, such fraudulent advertisements. It’s the council’s failure that has forced the Ministry of Law and Justice to intervene in this matter.

The government’s idea is to bring such advertisements under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, so that action can be taken against both the advertiser and the medium concerned. Recently, we had argued in these columns that the health food industry should not be allowed to get away with, for instance, claims that its products make children ‘taller and stronger’. Unless manufacturers are compelled to prove the efficacy of their products in laboratory conditions, they should not be allowed to make any claims that can mislead the gullible in a country where illiteracy is still very high.