The Supreme Court’s decision to put last year’s Allahabad high court judgment on the Ayodhya dispute on hold means that the issue is back to square one. Evidently, the high court’s attempt to find a solution to the longstanding problem through a three-way division of the disputed site between Hindus, Muslims and an organisation called the Nirmohi Akhara did not find favour with the apex court. In fact, it found the verdict “strange and surprising”. The apparent reason for its criticism was that “none of the parties had prayed for partition”. Therefore, by parcelling out the land among them, the high court gave a “new dimension” to the matter, “an entirely new relief … when none wanted it.”

It would be a mistake, however, to regard the latest order as the restoration of status quo when the judiciary has to start work again to find an amicable solution. There is little doubt that such a renewed endeavour will be a time-consuming procedure. Instead, the stay order can be seen as a blessing in disguise since it gives another opportunity to the government to initiate a dialogue between the contending parties in order to find a negotiated settlement. Considering that no such attempt has been made since the time when Chandra Shekhar was prime minister in 1990, the situation is ripe for a fresh attempt, not least because the issue is not a mere property dispute, but relates to a matter of faith.

The present time is opportune for a renewed endeavour to invite the litigants to the negotiating table since much of the earlier tension associated with the dispute has dissipated. The kind of overwrought sentiments which prevailed in the 1990s has subsided although a nervous government had taken elaborate security precautions in preparation for the judgment. There is every reason to believe, therefore, that there is a much greater chance of success this time if the government brings the various contending parties together.