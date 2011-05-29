Which is the most lustrously complex word among the three quarters of a million or so words and senses that make up this vast mongrel tongue we know as the English language? The final word is yet to come as 70 editors of the Oxford English Dictionary are currently engaged in thoroughgoing revision and update. They review each word in turn, examine its meaning and history, note where meanings have changed — or where old definitions no longer suffice — and recraft the entries in the light of the most up-to-date information.

According to OED’s chief editor, John Simpson, after the latest update in March, the biggest entry in the dictionary today is ‘run’. It contains 645 senses. The lexicographers have presented all the usages of ‘run’ in a structured way, breaking the entry into semantic sections. Ironically the verbs that ‘run’ seems to have outrun is ‘set’, which was the largest entry, with some 200 senses, in the first and second editions of the dictionary. Simpson feels that ‘set’ hasn’t developed as much as ‘run’ in the 20th and 21st centuries.

One reason behind the acceleration of ‘run’ and the enervating stodginess of ‘set’, perhaps, is the growth of technology: a train runs on tracks, a car runs on gas, an iPad runs apps. Simon Wincheste, the author of The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary has an interesting explanation to offer. According to him, while ‘set’ stood for stability and conservatism, ‘run’ is all about ambition and optimism and the possibilities of the future. The sedentary and generally contented ‘set’ has been outstripped by sweaty, muscular, fitness-obsessed and six-pack-muscled ‘run’. ‘Set’ is yesterday, ‘run’ is tomorrow.