The French saying ‘Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose’ — the more it changes, the more it remains the same — can be applied to West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed a police station after several of her partymen were arrested for indulging in violence. They were soon released although they had vandalised the thana, something which exceeded what the Marxist cadres did during their days in power.

To make matters worse, the governor, M K Narayanan, has meekly endorsed the chief minister’s outrageous act on the grounds that it was in the “public interest” since it was intended to prevent more violence. What this open support from the highest constitutional authority in the state to an act of lawlessness means is that the police will be even more wary of cracking down on Trinamool Congress goons than before.

The state’s police are not unused to such passivity. They played the same subservient role through the long years of communist rule when the words and deeds of the Marxist militia were above the law. Any hope that the change in the Writers Buildings will restore respect for the law has been dashed by this incident. The message will now go out to the rest of the officialdom at various levels in Kolkata and the districts that the Trinamool vandals must be treated with kid gloves. As a result, the ordinary people will again be at the mercy of anti-social elements associated with the ruling parties as when the Left front was in power.

The governor has shown that he is playing a partisan role in favour of the ruling parties rather than a neutral one, as he should. It is doubtful if he would have taken the same stance on hooliganism if a party other than an ally of the Congress was involved. Instead of showing such indulgence, he should have reminded the chief minister, even in private, that it was precisely such approval of violent rowdyism by cadres which rung the Left’s death knell.