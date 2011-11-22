As expected, the first day of Parliament’s Winter Session was a total washout. While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after obituary references, the Lok Sabha opened to a stormy start. The Left parties pressed for an immediate discussion on price rise but the Speaker called for the start of the Question Hour. As it was Union home minister P Chidambaram’s day for questions, the BJP-led NDA members were up on their feet the moment he rose to answer. Having announced their resolve to boycott him on the eve of the session, they were bent upon not allowing him to speak, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house.

No one should feign surprise over this. Despite their ideological differences, almost all the opposition parties — from the Right to the Left — had made their intention to block the proceedings clear before the session started. And the ruling party had made no sincere efforts to prevent the logjam so that Parliament could conduct important legislative and other business the government hoped to complete during this crucial session. If the events on Tuesday are any indication, unless the government and Opposition show signs of being able to work together, the session will suffer the same fate as other recent sessions where very little legislative business was achieved.

This is unfortunate because the people send their representatives to Parliament to articulate their views and conduct the required legislative and other parliamentary business to address their problems. While the ruling party has to be responsive to the Opposition’s concerns, the latter should also show restraint and responsibility. The NDA’s decision to boycott a particular minister and stall the proceedings smacks of obstructionism. That the Congress had used the same tactic against the then defence minister George Fernandes during the NDA rule does not make its adoption by the BJP legitimate — unless it wants to be tarred by the same brush instead of being perceived as a party with a difference as it claims to be.