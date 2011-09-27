Home Opinions Editorials

Congress’ unfortunate Telangana approach

The chief minister has been heard to lament that Telangana’s pain is self-inflicted and this bleating has gone unheeded.

Published: 27th September 2011 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

The Andhra Pradesh government and the UPA at the Centre have established a familiar pattern of dealing with the Telangana movement: Close your eyes and let the storm blow over. So as the Telangana Sakala Janula Samme has the state administration in a vice-like grip, the Kiran Kumar Reddy government is practising exactly that formula. The chief minister has been heard to lament that Telangana’s pain is self-inflicted and this bleating has gone unheeded. Indeed the resolve of the agitators has got firmer with the strike now two-weeks-old.

Despite all the tribulations faced by the people, the agitation has received universal support from people in the Telangana districts, even if there is popular grumbling in Hyderabad. Government employees stand to lose Rs 300 crore in salaries as we go into the Dasara season, but few dissenting voices have been heard. After his appeals to get back to work found no traction in the first 13 days of the strike, Kiran Kumar has signalled toughness in the last two days, but the threat of sackings and salary cuts is not deterrent enough for a movement that is bent upon achieving a separate Telangana state.

The Telangana problem is not Kiran Kumar’s creation, nor has he been mandated to solve it. That buck must squarely rest with the shadow figures who advised Union home minister P Chidambaram into promising a separate state and then retracting it in December 2009. The Centre has shown no inclination in the last two years to give its mind to the problem. It has not explained what exactly its reservations to a separate state are, nor has it been able to open a dialogue with the movement nor has it moved to prepare opinion for bifurcation in coastal Andhra. New Delhi has conventionally tended to make its satraps pick up the tab for its indulgences. It is perhaps a sign of the times that as Kiran Kumar looks to New Delhi for direction, the imperium up there is distracted by predicaments of its own and problems of a very urgent nature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp