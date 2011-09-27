Congress’ unfortunate Telangana approach

The Andhra Pradesh government and the UPA at the Centre have established a familiar pattern of dealing with the Telangana movement: Close your eyes and let the storm blow over. So as the Telangana Sakala Janula Samme has the state administration in a vice-like grip, the Kiran Kumar Reddy government is practising exactly that formula. The chief minister has been heard to lament that Telangana’s pain is self-inflicted and this bleating has gone unheeded. Indeed the resolve of the agitators has got firmer with the strike now two-weeks-old.

Despite all the tribulations faced by the people, the agitation has received universal support from people in the Telangana districts, even if there is popular grumbling in Hyderabad. Government employees stand to lose Rs 300 crore in salaries as we go into the Dasara season, but few dissenting voices have been heard. After his appeals to get back to work found no traction in the first 13 days of the strike, Kiran Kumar has signalled toughness in the last two days, but the threat of sackings and salary cuts is not deterrent enough for a movement that is bent upon achieving a separate Telangana state.

The Telangana problem is not Kiran Kumar’s creation, nor has he been mandated to solve it. That buck must squarely rest with the shadow figures who advised Union home minister P Chidambaram into promising a separate state and then retracting it in December 2009. The Centre has shown no inclination in the last two years to give its mind to the problem. It has not explained what exactly its reservations to a separate state are, nor has it been able to open a dialogue with the movement nor has it moved to prepare opinion for bifurcation in coastal Andhra. New Delhi has conventionally tended to make its satraps pick up the tab for its indulgences. It is perhaps a sign of the times that as Kiran Kumar looks to New Delhi for direction, the imperium up there is distracted by predicaments of its own and problems of a very urgent nature.