The magnificent Indian tiger, described by the famous hunter of the early 20th century, Jim Corbett, as a “large-hearted gentleman with boundless courage”, is in danger. It has always been under threat — from hunters till 1970 when the ‘sport’ was banned, and poachers since then. But the threat has increased because of the thriving black market in the body parts of tigers with the ‘traders’ most active in China, Vietnam and Cambodia. Already, the Wildlife Protection Society of India has noted five tiger deaths although it is still early February. At this rate, 40 tigers could die before the year is out, making 2012 the worst year for tigers since 2005 when 45 tigers died.

The setback is unfortunate since there was a decline in poaching last year when 13 were hunted down against 30 in 2010. If other causes of death such as road accidents, infighting, fighting with other animals, electrocution, etc are taken into account, then the number rises to 61. In 2010, it was 58. But since poaching remains the main cause of unnatural death, the focus of conservationists is on preventing this deadly enterprise, fuelled by an irrational belief, especially in China, in the curative potential of tiger bones for rheumatism, teeth for fever, fat for leprosy, and so on. Not surprisingly, huge sums are involved in this lucrative trade which enables the poachers to be better armed than the forest rangers and guards.

Apart from being inadequately armed, the rangers are also poorly trained. Many of their posts are vacant with a high of 80 per cent vacancies in Jharkhand apparently because the forest department is unable to offer adequate incentives for an essentially lonely job in inhospitable territory. Yet, since other countries, notably in Africa, have been able to get around such problems, there is no reason why India cannot do the same. If it doesn’t, then the country can become a soft target for poachers and there will be no tigers ‘burning bright in the forests of the night’.