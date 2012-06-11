Don’t stigmatise children in conflict with law

The New Indian Express By

The Delhi High Court last week gave a significant ruling on the implications of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2000 by ruling that past crimes of a child should be ‘obliterated’ after a period of time. The court dismissed the order of Delhi police commissioner rejecting a candidate for the post of sub-inspector because of his involvement in crimes when he was a juvenile on the ground that ‘such a candidate had no place in a disciplined force and law-enforcing agency like police’. Referring to the provisions of the Act, the court observed: ‘The intention of the legislature is absolutely clear in that so far as juveniles are concerned, their criminal record is not to stand in their way in their future lives.’

The verdict is in line with the current juvenile justice law that prohibits the publication of the names of underage delinquents. The objective of the law is to ensure that children in conflict with law are not treated as ordinary criminals and, instead of punishing, reform and rehabilitation should be the main task of the state. The Act was amended in 2006 to give a time-line for the establishment of a new network of institutions at the Centre and in the states and districts to monitor and ensure implementation of the law. However, more than a decade after it was brought on the statute book, its implementation remains tardy and the support structure comprising sensitive law-enforcers is still to be put in place.

Commenting on it in a 2010 order, the Supreme Court had remarked: ‘This is a pathetic situation. The entire Act has been made a mockery. Most of the states have not complied with the Act.’ The Centre and state governments must urgently put the support structure required for efficient implementation of this progressive law in place. Moreover, the present case underlines, the law enforcement agencies and judicial officers involved in handling children in conflict with law must be sensitised, not treat them as hardened criminals and stigmatising them forever.