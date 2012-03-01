The worst fears are coming true if the latest figures of the growth rate in the gross domestic product (GDP) are anything to go by. In the third quarter ending December 31, 2011, the growth rate was as low as 6.1 per cent. What led to such a fall is the meagre 0.4 per cent manufacturing growth recorded during the same period. At this rate, it is indeed doubtful whether 2011-’12 would end with the projected lowest-in-three-years’ growth rate of 6.9 per cent, given the inflationary pressures on the economy and the unwillingness of the government to take remedial action. There are also fears that the slump in manufacturing would eventually spread to the services sector.

Hopes that the economy would not be affected by the global slowdown seem to have been belied, even as the consumers dread the prospect of a hike in global oil prices. Investment, both foreign and domestic, has increasingly become elusive because of the government’s inability to build investor confidence. It is now over a decade since the second bout of economic reforms got stalled and all efforts to kick-start them have so far been in vain, as underscored by the flip-flop on opening multi-brand retail business to foreign investors. Again, promises of raising resources through disinvestment in the oil and gas sector, for instance, have remained empty promises.

Last fiscal, the government was able to generate over `69,000 crore when 3G Spectrum was auctioned. This amount could have bolstered the economy by reducing the deficit that much but the government’s financial profligacy, as indicated by the national rural employment guarantee scheme, put paid to such hopes. With similar capital-intensive programmes like the one that makes right to food an enforceable right already in the pipeline, the government does not seem to have learnt any lessons. If the Union finance minister is serious about averting the 1990-’91 experience when the gold stocks in the Reserve Bank of India had to be flown out to raise resources, he has no other option but to set in motion economic reforms which alone can arrest the present drift.