Prior consultation must for effective policy

A day after President Pratibha Patil addressed the joint session of Parliament to kick start the budget session two major constituents of the UPA government have said that they want to move amendments to that speech. While Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress insists that the reference to the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in her address be deleted, M Karunanidhi’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam wants the address to reflect India’s stand on alleged war crimes by the Sri Lankan government. The result is yet another episode of acute embarrassment for the Congress, which leads the alliance.

The government has itself to blame for its discomfiture. Even after many of its moves, including the NCTC and FDI in retail had been blocked due to opposition from allies as well as other non-Congress state governments, it has refused to learn lessons on following the coalition dharma and respecting federalism, driven home by powerful state leaders who can make and mar the government at the Centre. On Monday, the president underlined the necessity of the NCTC for the war against terror without heeding the state government’s objections about encroachment on their powers. And Union home secretary told state chief secretaries and police chiefs not to act as mere stenographers of the elected state governments at a meeting that was supposed to find common ground on the NCTC.

At a time when no national party is in a position to impose its partisan political agenda on powerful state parties and the Union government depends on them for smooth governance, the Centre must hold prior consultations with the states on any issue that falls within the concurrent list. It should strengthen institutions such as the National Development Council and Inter-State Council that are lying dormant and hold regular meetings. Moreover, the approach should be to build a political consensus with regional parties on national issues and not leave the matter to bureaucracy. The party that leads the coalition at the Centre has the onus of initiating the process — the lack of which is the cause of policy paralysis.