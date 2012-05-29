If the still unread script of the Harappan or Indus Valley Civilisation is deciphered, then the mystery of the disappearance of one of the world’s earliest civilisations may be solved. As of now, there have only been speculations about the reasons why its flourishing urban settlements, known for their sophisticated town planning and remarkable artefacts, including the famous statuette of a dancing girl, vanished after more than a thousand years around 1800 BC. Since this period precedes by 300 years the time of the migration of Aryans from Iran, it has been suggested that the pastoral newcomers, who were more vigorous, overwhelmed the effete city-dwellers.

There have been other theories, too, such as earthquakes, to which these areas are still prone, or the shifting courses of rivers that can also be due to earthquakes. Now, yet another theory has been offered to explain this disappearance. According to a new group of researchers, who include mathematicians, geologists and archaeologists, it was the shifting pattern of the monsoon, which moved northwards and eastwards, which spelt doom for the residents of Mohenjo-daro and Harappa. The decline in rainfall in the northwest led to the drying up of the land that was the cradle of the civilisation. It is worth noting that the fabled ‘mighty’ Saraswati River, which is mentioned in the Rig Veda has also disappeared.

The lesson that the abrupt termination of a 1,000-year-old civilisation carries is the fatal impact of climate change. Since global warming is known to be affecting the Himalayan Glaciers, the possibility of the Ganga and other rivers drying up, like the Saraswati, cannot be discounted. It may take decades or even centuries, but it nevertheless is a threat. So, is the one posed by an increasing fury of an unpredictable monsoon. The need to guard against such catastrophes through technological innovations cannot be overemphasised.